BTS' Jin as Lee Gon in The King: Eternal Monarch? Fan replaces Seokjin with Lee Min Ho & it's perfect

A BTS fan reimagines Jin as Lee Min Ho from The King: Eternal Monarch and it seems like a show we would binge-watch for the rest of our lives.

There are no two ways about it: Lee Min Ho oozes the regal vibe in The King: Eternal Monarch. The South Korean actor marks his return to the small screen after completing his military enlistment with the SBS drama. Although the K-Drama series is getting mixed reactions from fans, Min Ho still holds a special place in everyone's hearts. However, a BTS fan reimagined the series with the band's eldest member Jin. The ARMY member took to Twitter to share their views with a poster.

The fan-made poster uses the main poster of The King: Eternal Monarch and replaces Seokjin's face with Min Ho. The singer leaves our hearts skipping a beat as he appears to be dressed in the regal black ensemble from the Kingdom of Corea. In one portion of the poster, the fan also replaces Min Ho with Jin on the white horse. If we don't get to see our King Jin ride his way on his white horse in this fiction piece, we would be super pissed!

Check out the poster below:

also please notice that i even put seokjin's face on the guy on the horse... seriously that took me so long i don't want to admit it — lex⁷ (@prodK0YA) May 21, 2020

Would you want to see Jin play (even for a moment) the Emporer of the Kingdom of Corea from The King: Eternal Monarch? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile, the K-Drama is set to premiere its 11th episode tonight. While limited information is available about the new episode, fans are expecting a big twist with regard to Kim Go Eun's Jung Tae Eul. The previous episode watched Lee Gon kissed Tae Eul goodbye to safeguard her from the threats his traitor uncle Lee Lim poses. However, things do not seem to go as per plans.

