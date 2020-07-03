  1. Home
BTS: Jin left SPEECHLESS by one of the Seokjin memes ARMY delivered following Bangtan Boys' demand on Run BTS

In the Run BTS Ep 106, BTS members reached out to the ARMY asking them to photoshop Jin's portrait from the episode. While fans left our tummies aching with their brilliant photoshop skills, one member left Seokjin lost for words.
If you would have seen the recent Run BTS episode (Run BTS Ep 106), you would know what we are talking about. For the unversed, here's a quick recap. The recent episode saw RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook came together for a DIY photoshoot. Not only did they arrange their own costumes, they also turned photographers for each other. While there were numerous frame-worthy photos clicked, there was one epic photo of Jin posing in the air. 

The "butterfly" Jin photo was selected to feature in the gallery. As the members shared their verdict on the photo, they reached out to the ARMY, asking them to put their photoshop skills into good use. As expected, the ARMY delivered! There were rainbows and wings and for some strange reason crows and what not photoshopped into Jin's photo. 

Weverse and Twitter were filled with some of the best memes. While we enjoyed every bit of these photos, there was one that was extra, even for Jin. An ARMY member photoshopped Jin over a fountain and reached out the Moon crooner for his verdict. "Our BTS hahahahahahahaha Did you want something like this hahahahahahahaha," the fan asked, as per translations. Jin replied, "No, this is a little—" his comment read. 

Check out the post below: 

Here are a few that were awesome! 

Which was your favourite meme from the internet featuring our Worldwide Handsome? Let us know in the comments below. Meanwhile, BTS member V has been in the spotlight for his regal photoshoot while the ARMY understood the mystery behind Mochi's portrait at the Big Hit Entertainment HQ. Read about it below. 

