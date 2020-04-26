BTS: Jin planned his own birthday surprise, Jungkook stole RM's art book & V enjoyed strawberries at 2019 MAMA

Big Hit Entertainment dropped a new Bangtan Bomb featuring behind-the-scenes moments of the BTS members from MAMA 2019.

Mnet Asian Music Awards 2019 was extra special for BTS and their fans. Not only did the Septem deliver a mind-blowing MAMA performance, but they also took home all the main awards. This included Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Male Group. While we watched them set the MAMA stage on fire with their performance, Bangtan TV has now released a 16-minute video to show everything that unfolded behind-the-scenes of the memorable night.

ARMY would remember that MAMA 2019 fell on the same day as Jin's birthday, December 4. While the ARMY left no stone unturned to make it memorable, Seok-jin was busy planning his own birthday surprise a day before the D-Day. In the new Bangtan Bomb, Jin is seen demanding Jimin to arrange a chocolate cake. "Well you know it must be chocolate or nothing," Jin warns. He also informs J-Hope to ask others from the K-Pop to join him during the birthday VLive.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is seen lurking around RM, who was engrossed in an art book. Do you think Namjoon was already preparing for Map of the Soul: 7? While we wondered about the possibility, Kookie was curious about Namjoonie's book. When the BTS leader went MIA, JK took the opportunity to grab his hands on the book and understand what RM was reading.

As the video progresses, we are given a closer look into their MAMA performance before the D-Day takes place. The mention of Jin's famous birthday cake hat was made, V enjoying some strawberries and Kookie experiencing an intense pain form the video before the singers came together and shared their thoughts on the MAMA 2019 win.

The Septem gathers to thank and shower the ARMY with love. Watch the video below:

What was your favourite moment from the video? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: BTS: V recalls Jimin's moving words post their dumpling fight after which Taehyung vowed to never fight again

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×