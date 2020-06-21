BTS: Jin reminds us he is 'Worldwide Handsome' as he hosts his longtime friend's wedding; See photo & video

BTS singer Jin turned host at his friend's wedding. It has been revealed that the duo has been friends for over 15 years now.

If there wasn't enough proof that Jin is the ultimate Worldwide Handsome, the BTS singer gave us more proof this weekend. While BTS members Jungkook and Jimin were busy cooking up a storm and V was working on some new music, Bangtan Boy Jin was seen at a friend's wedding. It has been revealed that the singer has been friends with the person getting married for over 15 years now. He not only attended the wedding as a guest but he was also reportedly the host of the wedding.

The BTS member dressed to kill as he joined his friend on their special day. Several videos and photos from a wedding ceremony revealed Seokjin looking dapper in a tuxedo as he attended a wedding this weekend. Going by the clips from the ceremony, Jin was excited to be a part of his friend's special day. Pictures revealed the singer interacting with guests, setting aside his image at the BTS member, and also taking on the stage to address the audience.

Be right back, finding a way to beg Jin to host our wedding. Meanwhile, check out the photos and videos below:

선생님들 저 김석진이 사회보는 결혼식에 친구 가있는 사람인데요 pic.twitter.com/WT7pvM3p2P — 더꾹 (@hktooke) June 20, 2020

I have been responsible for the wedding of my best friend for 15 years#JIN #BTS pic.twitter.com/MWYAOR8JIs — Taehee110 (@Taehyungie_tae7) June 20, 2020

If this isn't friendship, we don't really know what it is! Apart from gushing over Jin, we congratulate the happy couple!

The heartwarming spotting comes after Seokjin confessed he lost a few friends on his way to success. In one of the Break The Silence episodes, Jin confessed, "There's a lot of pressure to meet up with people. I haven't changed, but my friends find it difficult to be around me. It's quite a shame to see them grow apart from me. I've lost a lot of people around me. What makes up who I am now is our fans, ARMY, and they are the reason I'm able to do music."

