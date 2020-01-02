BTS: Jin, RM and Suga set an AWESOME 2020 goal for Jungkook and ARMY is bound to encourage Kookie

BTS began the year with a bang courtesy their New Year's Eve performance. Jin, Suga, J Hope, RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook spilled the beans on their 2020 resolutions.

Have you sorted your New Year's resolution? BTS has and they are letting the ARMY know. The K-Pop band recently sat down together to host a V Live where they spoke about the year gone by. Jin, Suga, J Hope, RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook looked back at the year and spilled the beans on their personal achievements. While the South Korean band reminisced about the year gone by, they also sat down to spill the beans about their New Year resolutions.

While each member revealed their personal goals for 2020, Jin, RM and Suga decided to set a resolution for Jungkook. It all began when Jungkook revealed he intends to grow in terms of music. As soon as he confessed his intention, Jin jumped in and informed Jungkook that his mixtape has been in the pipeline for two years. "Since it’s my own personal thing, I have to make a lot of edits to it,” Jungkook defended himself, as per a fan translation. He continued to explain that revised his songs part by part and then those parts wouldn’t connect with each other. The singer then said that he recorded them from the start. Jin went on to remind him that he has a finished song that he's yet to release.

BTS leader RM dived into the discussion and advised Kookie that he should release it this year. "Jungkook, there’s nothing in this world that’s perfect. You just have to release it when you think it’s good enough,” RM told Jungkook. Suga, who recently dropped Suga Interlude with Halsey, encouraged the singer as well. "Just release it!” he encouraged him, as per Soompi.

We hope that Jungkook manages to drop his new music this year. Meanwhile, V wants to learn the piano and the guitar. Jin too wants to learn the piano. Jimin said he to lose weight and RM wants to work out more. J-Hope too wants to focus on his health. Suga aims at working out in 2020 while he attempts to learn English.

