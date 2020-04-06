BTS: Jin & RM hilariously try to imitate J Hope's dance moves & V makes cute mistake during 2019 MMA rehearsal

BTS is seen rehearsing like there's no tomorrow for their iconic 2019 MMA performance in the latest BTS Episode. While Jin and RM are in awe of J-Hope's dance moves, Suga points out V's cute mistake during their Dionysus performance. Watch the video below.

Hey, ARMY! Are you missing RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, during your quarantine period due to the coronavirus scare? Well, worry not because BTS has you covered! Thanks to YouTube, V Live, Weverse and Twitter, fans have been able to keep in touch with the septet as they provide plenty of content to fawn over. In their latest BTS Episode, the boys take us behind-the-scenes of the rehearsals for their iconic 2019 MMA (2019 Melon Music Awards) performance, which featured solo stages, RM performing Intro: Persona and the septet killing it with Boy With Luv before concluding with the superior Dionysus.

We see the boys hard at work as they try to perfect every single move for ARMY to witness with Hobi and Kookie even complaining about how they could have done their performance better. We see Namjoon working hard on his Intro: Persona performance while Jin marvels over the fact that it's his first solo stage performance. Moreover, Jin and Namjoon were in awe of Hobi's epic dance moves and tried hilariously to replicate it. Another adorable moment came when the Yoongi was performing his part in Dionysus and Taehyung took away the water bottle that was disguised as his glass prop. Suga made sure to let V know about his cute mistake! Post the rehearsals, we see the boys on the day of MMA 2019 as they deliver their performance in spades, looking like a million bucks and leave ARMY in a state of complete unrest. I mean, we're still trying to get over how legendary their Dionysus performance was!

Watch the latest BTS Episode from 2019 MMA below:

We adore these boys and how!

Meanwhile, at the 2019 MMA, BTS made history as they took home eight awards, which included all the four Daesangs (grand prizes) - Artist of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: Persona and Song of the Year for Boy With Luv.

BTS also took home the MMA for Best Dance Award (Male) for Boy With Luv, Netizen Popularity Award, Kakao Hot Star and were amongst the Top 10 Artists, along with Bolbbalgan4, EXO, Jang Beom-june, JANNABI, MAMAMOO, MC the Max, Taeyeon, Heize and Chungha.

