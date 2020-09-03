BTS: Jin’s military enlistment could POSTPONE to 2021 end; Bangtan Boys turn shareholders of Big Hit Ent

It has been revealed that BTS singer Jin's military enlistment could get delayed until the end of 2021. The Bangtan Boys are also now shareholders at their managing agency, Big Hit Entertainment.

BTS Jin's military enlistment has been in discussion for months now. The oldest Bangtan member turns 28 this December. As per the Military Service Act, men should enlist by the age of 28. It was then reported that the ruling government in Korea is considering making amends to the act and including K-Pop artists under the list of people who can postpone their compulsory enlistment until the age of 30. Now, BTS' managing agency Big Hit Entertainment has confirmed that there are possibilities that Seokjin's enlistment could be postponed.

The agency said that the singer's enlistment could be pushed to the end of 2021. The news of the possible delay was mentioned in the stock report shared by the Financial Supervisor Service’s electronic disclosure system. As reported by Koreaboo, the report stated, “BTS is composed of members born in 1992 to 1997 and are all eligible for active duty service. We believe that it is possible to postpone Jin’s enlistment date until the end of 2021.”

The news comes as a sigh of relief after fans were worried about the singer's enlistment and the future of BTS once the member starts his training. The agency revealed that they are continuously expanding the merchandise and video content sale that will not require the artist's direct involvement. "In order to minimize the risk of reduction in sales due to the planned vacancy of major artists, we are reviewing various fields such as pre-production contents such as album video contents and flexible artist management through active members," Big Hit said.

Apart from Jin's military enlistment status update, it was also revealed that RM, Seokjin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are now shareholders at Big Hit. The agency on Wednesday revealed that it will debut on the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) in October. With planned initial public offering (IPO), the company intends on raising up to 962.6 billion won ($811 million). Bloomberg’s Sam Kim reported that each member has received 68,385 shares of its managing agency.

It has been reported that each share is worth $113 when Big Hit's IPO goes live. Kim revealed, courtesy the shares, each member will be at least $7.7 million rich when the shares get listed. According to Soompi, Big Hit explained that the reason behind gifting the shares to members was to “strengthen their long-term cooperative relationship with core artists and to boost high morale by sharing the results of the company’s growth.”

It has also been reported that Big Hit founder and CEO Bang Si-hyuk owns the largest number of shares in the company. According to the regulatory filing, he owns 43.44% shares whereas Netmarble holds 25% of shares. Reuters reported that Big Hit is planning to offer about 7.1 million newly-issued shares at a price range of 105,000-135,000 won per share.

This is definitely a great time for BTS and Big Hit!

Apart from the military enlistment update and shares, BTS has had a memorable week. The septet reached the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 with their latest single Dynamite. The boy group became the first Korean act to achieve the feat. The band not only became the first Korean act to reach the top spot, but it also became the third band internationally to debut at the summit.

Dynamite also shattered numerous records on YouTube and other streaming platforms, resulting in the septet scoring three Guinness World Records Titles. BTS now has the title for Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, and most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group. Following the achievement, Bangtan leader Namjoon said that the group is eyeing the Grammys.

"The Grammys is the place that all artists would dream of, and we're hoping that we will be able to stage our own performance, secure nominations and if possible, win an award," he said at the recent online media conference. "I would like to remember 2020 a year we tried our best," he added. Read all that went down during the conference here: V getting emotional over J Hope's kind words to Suga's Grammys goal: Best Moments from BTS Dynamite Conference

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Share your comment ×