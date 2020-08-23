  1. Home
BTS: Jin, Suga, J Hope and V reveal the FIRST thing they would do when they return to the stage and meet ARMY

BTS members Jin, J-Hope, Suga and V recently opened up about returning to the stage once the pandemic ends and revealed the first thing they would do when they reunite with the ARMY.
BTS members are as disappointed as the ARMY about the tour not panning out the way they hoped it would. Although RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have been working hard and finding alternatives to keep their fans connected - via In The Soop BTS Ver, the Bang Bang Con Lives, and even releasing new music, they have expressed their heartbreak over not seeing the stadiums turn purple. As we wait for the world to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the members revealed how they would react once they meet the ARMY at the concert stadium. 

In an interview with RADIO.COM’s Kevan Kenney, the Moon singer revealed that he will inform fans that he truly missed them. "I think I’ll say I missed the ARMY first," the Worldwide Handsome said. Yoongi revealed that they would do their introduction song while Taehyung added that they will also do their introductions. However, the Chicken Noodle Soup crooner confessed he might cry when he sees the ARMY again. "I think I will cry," he said. 

We're pretty sure we are going to be as emotional as the members when we see them return to the stage and set it on fire! 

The band also spoke about their upcoming MTV Video Music Awards performance. "This is going to be our first performance of ‘Dynamite.' It’s kind of like ‘disco, disco, disco, retro, retro, retro.’ It’s the first time for us too," Namjoonie said. The awards show will take place on August 30. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

