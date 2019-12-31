BTS' Jin, Suga, J Hope, RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook spotted at JFK ahead of their New Year's Eve performance

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is hosting BTS this year and the ARMY has their time set to watch the K-Pop band perform. Before they could set the stage on fire, Jin, Suga, J Hope, RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook spotted at JFK.

We are mentally preparing ourselves to end 2019 and start 2020 with some BTS magic. The popular K-Pop band is drawing the curtains on the year and decade with their performance at the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. The annual musical night will see the South Koreans boys set the stage on fire for the first time live. BTS had previously been a part of the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve by pre-recording a performance for the show. While fans are expected to camp around the venue hours (even days) before the K-Pop band's performance, BTS has just arrived in New York.

BTS members Jin, Suga, J Hope, RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook were spotted at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on December 30, a day before their NYE performance. Their arrival coincided with BTS singer V's 24th birthday. The singers were seen wrapped up in coats and face masks as they made their way out of their flight and into their SUVs waiting outside the airport. BTS will be joining Post Malone, Sam Hunt, and Alanis Morissette and others at the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

The announcement about the band's performance at the event came a few weeks ago. The NYE performance would mark the band's final (or first depending on which side of the world you are in) of the year. Fans are expecting the band to perform their hit songs including their 2019 release Boy With Luv and the remix of Make It Right.

Which song do you wish to see BTS perform at the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

