BTS: Jin, Suga & Jimin host a 'Just Dance' V Live session; ARMY go crazy as trio dances to Havana & Con Calma

After RM and J-Hope's V Live session decorating ARMY Bombs, BTS members Jin, Suga and Jimin hosted a Just Dance V Live session and were seen dancing to Camila Cabello's Havana and Daddy Yankee's Con Calma.
9846 reads Mumbai Updated: April 28, 2020 02:40 pm
BTS members Jin, Suga and Jimin's V Live saw more than six million ARMY members watching the dance session.BTS members Jin, Suga and Jimin's V Live saw more than six million ARMY members watching the dance session.
When RM recently came on YouTube for a live session, the BTS leader revealed that the members will be making frequent appearances with live sessions to keep ARMY updated on what they have been up to amidst their quarantine periods, due to the coronavirus pandemic. From Suga showing off his painting skills to J-Hope and Namjoon decorating ARMY bombs, BTS is definitely keeping the fandom entertained! The latest V Live session sees Jin, Jimin and Yoongi aka Jinkimin showing off their dancing skills by playing Just Dance.

While Jin looked handsome in a black Balenciaga jacket paired with a simple white tee and black jeans, ChimChim and Suga were seen twinning in Mastermind plaid jackets, with Jimin opting for a yellow and black combo while Yoongi settled for a monochrome palette. Starting things off with some ABBA, ARMY were screaming in delight as they saw their idols dancing along to Fernando. One couldn't stop but stare at Yoongi's hip movements as he swayed along to Camila Cabello's Havana while the trio spread sunshine and joy with their performance on Pharrell's Happy.

Next up was Daddy Yankee's Con Calma as we see Jin, Suga and Jimin bust a move but their grand performance was for the final song, Boney M's Rasputin. By the end of their final performance, Yoongi and Baby Mochi were exhausted and fell to the floor.

Check out some videos from Jin, Suga and Jimin's Just Dance V Live session below:

After their V Live session, the boys enjoyed a meal of jajangmyeon (Korean black bean sauce noodles) and shared a picture of the same on Weverse:

We adore these boys and how!

Credits :V Live,Twitter,Weverse

