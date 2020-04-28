BTS: Jin, Suga & Jimin host a 'Just Dance' V Live session; ARMY go crazy as trio dances to Havana & Con Calma

After RM and J-Hope's V Live session decorating ARMY Bombs, BTS members Jin, Suga and Jimin hosted a Just Dance V Live session and were seen dancing to Camila Cabello's Havana and Daddy Yankee's Con Calma.

When RM recently came on YouTube for a live session, the BTS leader revealed that the members will be making frequent appearances with live sessions to keep ARMY updated on what they have been up to amidst their quarantine periods, due to the coronavirus pandemic. From Suga showing off his painting skills to J-Hope and Namjoon decorating ARMY bombs, BTS is definitely keeping the fandom entertained! The latest V Live session sees Jin, Jimin and Yoongi aka Jinkimin showing off their dancing skills by playing Just Dance.

While Jin looked handsome in a black Balenciaga jacket paired with a simple white tee and black jeans, ChimChim and Suga were seen twinning in Mastermind plaid jackets, with Jimin opting for a yellow and black combo while Yoongi settled for a monochrome palette. Starting things off with some ABBA, ARMY were screaming in delight as they saw their idols dancing along to Fernando. One couldn't stop but stare at Yoongi's hip movements as he swayed along to Camila Cabello's Havana while the trio spread sunshine and joy with their performance on Pharrell's Happy.

Next up was Daddy Yankee's Con Calma as we see Jin, Suga and Jimin bust a move but their grand performance was for the final song, Boney M's Rasputin. By the end of their final performance, Yoongi and Baby Mochi were exhausted and fell to the floor.

Check out some videos from Jin, Suga and Jimin's Just Dance V Live session below:

yoonjinmin doing just dance ft. their solo songs in mots: 7 as the bgm pic.twitter.com/gyD7SRaV15 — xia (@vantends) April 27, 2020

SUGA Cam - Happy (Just Dance Now ver.) pic.twitter.com/RQtrYZWtNM — (@the_moon_closer) April 27, 2020

This #JINGIMIN trio is strangely refreshing, soothing & funny at the same time.

The way they dance so seriously to Havana for Just Dance Now brings such a big smile. It's actually satisfying to watch them.

Look at them move @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/41lAkujf4u — Jayelle_Kdiamond (@JL_Kdiamond) April 27, 2020

BLACKPINK'S kiII this love played so many times at BTS vlive when they played Just Dance pic.twitter.com/Ysjwjue9Cg — Kate ❘ Bangpink's world (@ilovebangpink) April 27, 2020

never ever thought we’d get to witness yoongi jimin and jin dancing to abba on just dance but THERE WE GO pic.twitter.com/NVDbDxqydq — ًlani PROD. SUGA (@moonchildpjms) April 27, 2020

After their V Live session, the boys enjoyed a meal of jajangmyeon (Korean black bean sauce noodles) and shared a picture of the same on Weverse:

