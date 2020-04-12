BTS: Jin turns photographer and takes the WORST photo of J Hope; A sleeping Jungkook into his muse too

BTS singer Jin tried his hand at photography and turned J-Hope into his muse. The singer also attempted to capture sleeping Jungkook's photo.

BTS singer Jin gave singing a quick break and got his hands on a camera. Kim Seok-jin decided to check his photography skills during the 2019 Melon Music Awards. In a backstage video, shared on Bangtan TV, the Worldwide Handsome began photographing his fellow BTS singers. While RM, V, Suga, and Jimin were nowhere to be seen, Jin turned towards J-Hope to be the subject of his photography experiment. The singer began clicking a few pictures of the singer but failed to capture the right click.

There came a point when he took yet another blur picture of Hobi and declared the absolute worst picture. He managed to take a break from J-Hope and turned towards a sleeping Jungkook. The oldest BTS member tried to photograph Kookie but he found it extremely difficult. The singer, in the Bangtan Bomb video, confessed that photography was a task. While we did get to see the blur images of J-Hope, we were unfortunately not treated to the sleeping Jungkook picture.

Check out the video below:

While we are missing the Bangtan Boys on stage, Big Hit Entertainment decided to treat the ARMY with a concert weekend. A marathon of the best BTS concerts is being organised this weekend. The Bang Bang Con is spread across two days and it will air several BTS concerts including 화양연화 (or HYYH) live concert from 2015, Wings Tour: The Final, 2018’s 4th Muster and Love Yourself Seoul concert from 2018.

Read all about it here: Bang Bang Con: BTS announces huge streaming concert; ARMY to revisit Love Yourself Seoul, HYYH live concerts

Credits :YouTube

