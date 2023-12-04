BTS Jin’s birthday celebration while in military surprises netizens

In a global celebration of BTS' eldest member, Jin, ARMY organized grand birthday festivities. The Pick Your Own Idol star voting event on Idolpick in November saw Jin as the clear winner, receiving 376,063 picks, showcasing his immense popularity and strong connection with fans.

Jin’s grand birthday celebrations

The associated event offers three reward tiers – surpassing 40,000 picks triggers three events (a birthday celebration popup on the Idolpick app/web, an online article, and a one-day advertising display at Seodaemun Station in Seoul). Reaching 100,000 picks extends the Seodaemun Station advertising to three days, including the birthday. Securing the top spot in the final ranking results in a seven-day outdoor LED billboard advertisement in Myeong-dong, Seoul (76, Namdaemun-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul). With an impressive total of 376,063 picks, Jin not only surpassed 100,000 picks but also clinched first place in the final ranking.

As a result, a birthday advertisement honoring Jin will grace the outdoor billboard in Myeong-dong, Seoul, from November 30 to December 4. Furthermore, today - Jin's birthday i.e. December 4 - marks the conclusion of three events, including the Myeong-dong billboard advertisement, the Seodaemun Station billboard advertisement, and a popup in the Idolpick app.

Jin, currently on military duty, sent his brother to the locations where fan-organized events were held by ARMYs for his birthday, expressing personal gratitude. He also shared a heartfelt message on Weverse, thanking ARMYs for their wishes and constant support. Fans and netizens showered him with love and admiration, with one expressing, 'Our Jin is cherished in every universe,' and another noting, 'The reason why I smile every day. Happy birthday Jin.’

More about Jin

Jin, also known as Kim Seok Jin, is a South Korean singer and songwriter, part of the super boy band BTS since June 2013. He co-wrote and released solo tracks like Awake, Epiphany, and Moon with chart success. His first independent song, Tonight, was released in 2019. Apart from singing, he hosted South Korean music programs from 2016 to 2018. In 2018, Jin and BTS received the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit. In 2021, they were appointed Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture by President Moon Jae In. Jin enlisted in the military on December 13, 2022.

Wishing Jin many many happy returns of the day!

