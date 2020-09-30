BTS: Jin's comment on ARMY post gushing over Jungkook reaches a new level of sass courtesy mistranslation

BTS member Jin commented on an ARMY member's post where they were gushing over Jungkook. However, his comment was mistranslated and it was savage AF!

As though we don't have enough proof that BTS member Jin is among the sassiest people we know, Weverse translation took his sass a notch higher this week. It all began when an ARMY member gushed about Jungkook. The fan took to the platform to laud Jeon Jungkook with praises after the singer blew everyone's mind with his bright yellow shirt and his hawt man bun during the group's performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as part of BTS Week.

The fan began their post by saying, "I’m reminded of that saying," before they explained, "It’s frustrating that there’s only one man like Jeon Jungkook in this world, but on further reflection, it wouldn’t make logical sense for there to be multiple Jeon Jungkooks." as per numerous fan translations, Seokjin commented, "Where on earth is there such a saying?" However, the app mistranslated the singer's comment to read, "Where the hell did you come from?"

The translate left fans in splits. Fans couldn't stop trolling the wrong translation. "Weverse translates what he wanted to say," a fan commented. "tbh this trans is better than what it actualy says hahahahahhhaha," added another fan. Check out the screenshot of the translation below:

Meanwhile, BTS has the fandom go weak on their knees with their performances on Jimmy Fallon's show. The septet performed their latest hit Dynamite and brought the house down with their insane performance on Idol. Check it out below:

