BTS join Katy Perry, Ciara & more for Disney Holiday Singalong; To perform Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Bringing the festive cheer early on, artists like BTS, Katy Perry, Ciara and more will be performing classic Christmas carols for ABC's Disney Holiday Singalong, set to air on November 30.

Christmas comes early for music fans as several musicians and actors are aligning together for ABC's Disney Holiday Singalong special, set to air on November 30, with Ryan Seacrest as the host. According to Just Jared, amongst the official lineup, we have BTS, Katy Perry, Ciara, P!nk, Kerry Washington, Michael Bublé and many more who will be performing classic Christmas carols and spread the holiday cheer, which is very much needed in 2020.

As for what Christmas tunes we can expect from the special, BTS will be singing Santa Claus Is Coming To Town. BTS ARMY will remember BTS' elaborate Christmas spectacle at the 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon Music Festival which saw RM and Jimin team-up to give us a fun rendition of Santa Claus is Coming To Town. It will be interesting to see an OT7 spin to the classic tune which we all can sing along to. Moreover, Katy Perry will be performing I'll Be Home For Christmas and Cozy Little Christmas.

Ciara will sing Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree while P!nk will perform The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire). Kerry Washington will sing Joy To The World while Michael Bublé will perform It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.

Other performers set to perform at Disney Holiday Singalong include Andrea Bocelli, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert and Leslie Odom Jr. Moreover, Disney Holiday Singalong will also host Disney on Broadway with its return to New Amsterdam Theatre for the first time since March as The Lion King, Aladdin, and Frozen (North American touring companies) casts team up for a performance of Let It Go. The one-hour event will raise awareness for Disney’s Feed The Love campaign.

