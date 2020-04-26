BTS joins Avengers: Endgame cast, Dwayne Johnson & others for virtual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together is set to take place on May 2. The star-studded lineup includes BTS, Avengers: Endgame cast, Dwayne Johnson and more.

The Coronavirus outbreak isn't stopping Nickelodeon to host their annual Kids’ Choice Awards. The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 is set to take place on May 2. The virtual awards show will see several celebrities joining the “Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together.” The awards show was previously scheduled to take place on March 22. However, the pandemic forced the organisers to reschedule it. The awards show has now announced the new date along with a stellar lineup that features BTS.

The Bangtan Boys will be joining the awards show all the way from South Korea. BTS will virtually join the Avengers: Endgame cast. The channel teases Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo's presence on the show. Avengers: Endgame star Tom Holland is also expected to appear on the show. Apart from BTS and Avengers: Endgame stars, Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny and SSSniperWolf among many others are expected to appear.

Watch the announcement video below:

Join all your favorite celebs for a special #KCA2020 celebration next Saturday at 8p/7c! pic.twitter.com/Tdacb2X36d — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) April 25, 2020

Victoria Justice is set to host the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together on Saturday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. With the awards show, Nickelodeon will show their support towards No Kid Hungry and donate $1 million to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the nominations, Avengers: Endgame leads with 11 nods, followed by Taylor Swift with five nominations. Lil Nas X, Frozen 2 and Henry Danger have bagged four nominations each.

