BTS' Jungkook almost falls as he plays hopscotch with Jin and Suga for the first time; Watch Video

BTS singers Jungkook, Jin and Suga played a game of hopscotch during a recent photoshoot. The singers goofed around while Kookie almost lost balance.

Another day, another video starring our favourite BTS members. RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and V, like many of us, have resorted to social distancing amid the Coronavirus outbreak. As a result, several Map of the Soul concerts were cancelled and rescheduled. While it is heartbreaking, the ARMY understands that it is the need of the hour. The members are making up for the on-stage absence with interactions on Weverse, Run BTS episodes and videos on Bangtan TV. In the new Bangtan Bomb video, Kim Seokjin, Yoongi and Kookie play hopscotch for the first time.

The three singers are dressed to kill in the video for a photo shoot. Clearly new to the game, Jin, Jungkook and Suga take an extra interest in learning the game. But the singers do not understand the game. Kookie decides to give the game a shot and stands on one leg. As he hopscotches his way until the end of the board, he loses balances and almost falls. However, he manages to find a grip and rejoins the other two singers. By the end of the video, the trio gives up on the game and decides to just pose for the camera. Watch the video below:

Watch Jungkook, Jin and Suga play hopscotch below:

Jungkook broke the internet this week when a behind-the-scenes photo from a recent Run BTS episode was shared online. In the photo, Kookie was seen cuddling a sleeping Jimin. This left Jikook fandom going bonkers. Read about it here: BTS member Jungkook cuddles a sleeping Jimin & ARMY rooting for Jikook lose their minds

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More