BTS: Jungkook and Jin help ARMY parents to grab their kids' attention with this genius move

If you thought the BTS ARMY featuring a few of the most creative minds in the world, wait until you meet their parents. There is no two ways about the fact that ARMY members drop everything when RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook release anything remotely about themselves or the band. From Bangtan Bombs to even a selca on Weverse, they know how to grad ARMY members' attention. Keeping this in mind, a few parents in China have channelled their children's love for BTS members to grab their attention in public.

Just recently, as reported by Koreaboo, a photo was uploaded on Weibo featuring a father holding up a huge banner of Seokjin outside the National College Entrance Examination centre. Like other parents, he was also waiting for his daughter to finish her exam and take her home. The exams are called Gaokao in China and they last up to nine hours and spread across two to three days. The parent seems to have held the banner so that his daughter could spot him in the crowd.

This wasn't a solo incident that caught the ARMY's attention. In another similar instance, an ARMY mother was seen holding up a banner with Jungkook's face on it. We bow down to the insane creativity by these parents! While ARMY members and their parents give us something to talk about it, the members are also constantly making the headlines.

Taehyung recently broke Adele's record with Sweet Night. The Itaewon Class OST crooner reached No. 1 on 105 iTunes Top Songs charts. Namjoon's Mono mixtape peaked at No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in 101 countries.

