BTS: Jungkook appears on Suga's Honey FM; Still With You singer apologises to ARMY for Itaewon outing incident

Jungkook was the latest guest on DJ Suga's Honey FM 06.13 and the BTS members did a dramatic reading of The Little Prince. Moreover, the Still With You singer also apologised to ARMY for his Itaewon outing incident.

Suga, over the past few weeks, has been entertaining ARMY with DJ Suga's Honey FM 06.13 on V Live, with every session being extra special as he brings along a bandmate as a guest. Rounding up the list was the Golden Maknae, Jungkook, who appeared as a special guest and the duo did a dramatic reading of The Little Prince while also talking about Kookie's first-ever produced solo track, Still With You, which was a part of FESTA 2020 as a dedication to ARMY.

However, it was Jungkook's ending ment before saying goodbye to the fans that really tugged at ARMY's heartstrings and had them feeling bad for him. In May, Jungkook was under crossfire for hanging out in Itaewon during the social distancing period due to COVID-19 with other '97 line members which included NCT's Jaehyun, ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu. While Big Hit Entertainment did send out an apology on behalf of Kookie, the My Time singer decided to use Suga's radio show as a platform to directly address ARMY.

As per the rough English translation by fellow ARMY member, @JungkookTimes2, Jungkook confessed, "I had a really happy time because I communicated with ARMY, who I've missed so much, along with Suga hyung. I was nervous from start to end and I have something I want to say. Recently, many people might have been angry and hurt by my actions."

"I'm very sorry to those who are struggling with this situation, to those who are working hard and to the hyungs who are always beside me. Especially to ARMY, who I love, I think that they have had a hard time because of me, so my heart was really heavy. I really, really thought a lot and I also talked a lot with the hyungs and I also felt a lot while reflecting back on myself. Since there's a live stream, I wanted to speak about this directly. In the future, I will be a Jungkook who thinks heavily on my actions, all the time, anywhere or anytime," Kookie shared.

On a lighter note, check out Suga and Jungkook's twinning selfie below:

Suga tweeted, "To the KkulFM that I did with the Little Prince today, goodbye for a while. #0613FM_0606"

ALSO READ: Still With You: BTS' Jungkook becomes worldwide trend as ARMY left emotional over solo track dedicated to them

What do you have to say about Jungkook's apology to ARMY? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×