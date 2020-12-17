BTS' Jungkook bags another World’s Sexiest Man title; Features along with Brad Pitt, Harry Styles in list

BTS singer Jungkook is ending the year on the sexy note! The Bangtan Boy has been listed among World’s Sexiest Men by Grazia. The list also features Brad Pitt and Harry Styles.

BTS member Jungkook has been deemed one among the sexiest men of 2020 yet again. The South Korean singer, who was recently crowned the title by People, has been featured on Sexiest Men of 2020 list released by Grazia. The list seems pretty exclusive for it features only 12 names from different entertainment industries. Jungkook is the only Bangtan Boy and South Korean on the list. Apart from JK, former One Direction singer Harry Styles also featured in the list.

The singer-actor had everyone talking recently with his impeccable fashion choices. The list also features 365 Days heartthrob Michele Morrone and German-Spanish actor Arón Piper. The international magazine also listed Belgian actor Mehdi Dehbi, who is known for his work in Messiah this year, and Aussie actor Jacob Elordi, who was seen in the Kissing Booth series.

On the Hollywood front, actor Brad Pitt made the cut. The magazine described him as an actor who gets better with age. Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan has also found a spot on the list. The magazine says that not only his good looks but Jordan's involvement during the "Black Lives Matter" movement showed the actor in discreet light. Emily in Paris' sexy star Lucas Bravo, The Umbrella Academy hotty David Castañeda, Tenet actor John David Washington and Hannibal and Fantastic Beasts 3 star Mads Mikkelsen also feature in the list.

