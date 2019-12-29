BTS' Jungkook BEATS Harry Styles, Chris Hemsworth & Zayn Malik to top 100 Most Handsome Faces list

BTS is ruling all charts this year, including the top 100 Most Handsome Faces. The K-Pop band's Jungkook has topped the list, beating former One Direction singers Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, and Avengers: Endgame's Chris Hemsworth.

TC Candler released the list of The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2019 and no prizes for guessing that BTS ruled the list. The list, which compiled the most beautiful faces from across the world, saw Jungkook sit on the top spot. The 22-year-old K-Pop singer was declared the most handsome face of the year. The South Korean singer left several international heartthrobs behind him. This includes Avengers: Endgame Chris Hemsworth, Former One Direction singers Harry Styles and Zayn Malik.

Kookie left behind his fellow bandmate V aka Taehyung to set up camp on the top spot. Tae Tae settled for the fourth spot this year while Senorita singer Shawn Mendes sat on the third spot of the list. The second spot was filled by renowned YouTuber PewDiePie. The top five list was closed down by Game of Thrones star and Aquaman star Jason Momoa.

Hemsworth settled for the tenth spot while Styles fell short of the top ten Most Handsome Faces and settled in for the 11th spot. Taehyung and Jungkook aren't the only ones on the list. BTS member Jimin secured the 19th spot. Jin was given the 44th spot on the list.

Meanwhile, another list featuring the top 100 Most Beautiful Faces was also released and Twice's Tzuyu topped the spot. She beat Blackpink's Lisa, Aladdin star Naomi Scott, Little Women's Emma Watson and Wonder Woman Gal Gadot for the spot.

