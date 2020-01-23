BTS' Jungkook Car Accident Case: Prosecution decides not to indict K Pop singer; Deets Inside

BTS singer Jungkook was involved in a car accident last year. The latest update reveals that prosecutors have decided to not indict the K-Pop singer.

Back in October 2019, BTS singer Jungkook was involved in a minor car accident. The 22-year-old K-pop star's car collided with a taxi in the Hannam neighborhood of Yongsan District. Thankfully, none of the parties involved were injured. However, the singer was booked without detention for violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents. A new update now on the case now reveals that the prosecutors are not indicting Jungkook. As per news outlet The Fact, the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office has decided to decided not to indict the singer.

Although the prosecutors haven't shared their official verdict, a source has told the international outlet, "We decided not to indict him after referring to the decision made by the Prosecution’s Civic Committee.” In simple words, Jungkook's case will not undergo a legal trial in court. The decision to not indict the singer was reached after the prosecution office received anonymous votes from a jury of citizens.

At the time the news about the accident made the headlines, Big Hit Entertainment issued a statement to confirm that Kookie was involved in an accident and he has admitted to the violation. "Jungkook admitted that he violated the road Traffic Act immediately after the accident. The scene of the accident was resolved and police questioning was completed according to the due process, and an amicable settlement was made with the victim afterwards. ‘We once again apologise to the victim, and we also express apologies for causing concern to fans," the statement read.

