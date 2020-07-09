BTS: Jungkook composed Your Eyes Tell follows Stay Gold's route; to feature in OST of THIS Japanese film

Your Eyes Tell, which is BTS member Jungkook's composed ballad from Map of the Soul: The Journey, will be featured in the OST of an upcoming Japanese film. The movie, starring Ryusei Yokohama and Yuriko Yoshitaka, is the remake of a popular 2011 Korean film.

Next week, BTS will be dropping Map of the Soul: The Journey, which will not just feature Japanese versions of songs from Map of the Soul: 7, but additional new tracks too for ARMY to obsess over. Their fourth Japanese album features the title track, Stay Gold, which has managed to warm hearts all around the world for its positive vibe and has peaked at #1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in 82 countries. There's another track on BTS' fourth Japanese album that has the fans very excited!

According to Soompi, Your Eyes Tell, which is a b-side track from Map of the Soul: The Journey, is a ballad composed by our very own Jungkook. While Stay Gold is already a part of Japanese drama Spiral Labyrinth – DNA Forensic Investigation's OST, we have some good news for Your Eyes Tell. The track will be featured in the OST of a Japanese film, which is also titled Your Eyes Tell. The upcoming movie, which stars Ryusei Yokohama and Yuriko Yoshitaka, is the remake of Song Il-gon's 2011 directorial, Always.

For the unversed, the Korean film starred So Ji-sub and Han Hyo-joon and was about a love story between a washed-up kickboxer with a traumatic past and a telemarketer who is slowly going blind. Their lives change when they meet each other and they gradually become more important aspects of each other's lives.

Interestingly, Always was remade in Bollywood as Do Lafzon Ki Kahani starring Randeep Hooda and Kajal Aggarwal and in Kannada as Boxer starring Dhananjay and Kruthika Jayakumar.

While Map of the Soul: The Journey will drop on July 15, the Takahiro Miki directorial releases on October 23, 2020.

In case you were wondering as to when you'll get to hear Your Eyes Tell for the first time, BTS will be performing the song on Japan TBS CDTV on July 13, which is two days before Map of the Soul: The Journey releases.

Meanwhile, BTS is also working hard on their next album, which could be looking at an October 2020 release, as spoiled by Jin during an OT7 YouTube Live session. What will be extremely special about the upcoming album is the fact that all the members will be doing the heavy lifting for not just composing, singing and performing the tracks but other key responsibilities as well. For example, Jimin is the Project Manager, which means that he is the middleman between the septet and Big Hit Entertainment when it comes to discussions about the theme as well as which songs will be chosen for the untitled album.

All the boys are said to have given several tracks and depending on the theme of the album, the songs were selected. ChimChim had earlier revealed that the K-pop band will soon start recording for the selected songs. We can expect nothing but fireworks from BTS' next album if the massive success of Map of the Soul: 7 is anything to go by. MOTS: 7 not only sold more than 500,000 copies in the US and topped the Billboard 200 chart, but the septet also earned their first Top 5 hit on Billboard Hot 100 with the lead single ON, which claimed the #4 spot.

Recently, BTS made headlines for breaking Adele's five-year record as Black Swan jumped over Hello to have the most #1's on iTunes Top Songs chart (104 countries). V also became a trending topic to not just push past Adele but his own band to secure the most #1's by any artist on the iTunes Top Songs chart (105 countries). Moreover, RM too broke a significant record as he became the first Asian act to have his 2018 mixtape, Mono, peak at #1 in more than 100 countries (101 to be exact!) on the iTunes Top Songs chart. It's indeed incredible to see the BTS members shine not just as a collective but also find success on an individual level as well. Now, we have to wait and see as to what records Map of the Soul: The Journey and in particular, Your Eyes Tell, will smash and conquer as their own.

