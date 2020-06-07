BTS: Jungkook confesses Jimin means 'You are Me' while V is his 'commonality' to leave the ARMY in tears
BTS is leaving no stone unturned to make sure the ARMY has a memorable FESTA 2020 celebration. The Bangtan Boys are taking fans on an emotional roller coaster ride - filled with laughs, tears, and bittersweet emotions - and ARMY is enjoying every bit of it. Over the week, fans were treated to Jungkook's solo track Still With You. Now, the ARMY received new BTS Profiles where the K-Pop band members spoke about their emotions for each other. While every card was heartwarming, Jungkook's profile left fans an emotional mess.
As translated by BTS ARMY member Soo Choi, Jungkook listed what each member meant to him. He began with the Bangtan leader RM. He called Namjoonie his leader while he deemed Suga his elderly. The singer called Jin his "Eldest brother like a friend" and called J-Hope his "bro". But when it came to Jimin and V, the singer shed light on his bond with ChimChim and Taehyung with his description. He described Mochi as, "You are Me & I am You" whereas he deemed TaeTae as his "commonality".
His description left fans emotional. They couldn't help but gush about Kookie's relationship with the two singers. "V is JK's safe place , a common ground which means so comfortable and happy with that person. Taekookers we frickin won today," a fan tweeted. "Ya are me and I am you BRO STOP MAKING ME CRY," added another Twitter user.
But what do Jimin and V think of Jungkook? For Jimin, JK is like his "younger brother". For Taehyung, Kookie is his "Comedian applicant". Jungkook is Namjoon's "cute friend", Suga's "Youngest", J-Hope's "Bug heavy Doll" and Jin's "JwaeKae." Check out all the profiles below:
For RM, the members mean..
Suga is my Respect
Jin is my Joking partner
Jhope is my Mental colleague
Jimin is my friend
V is my cute younger brother
Jungkook is my cute friend @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/2JWHKqfaKl
For Suga, the members mean
RM is my Leader
Jin is my Hyung
Jhope is my Vitamin
Jimin is my Funniest man in these days
V is my Envy of the handsomeness
Jungkook is my Youngest @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/l9WZXYjEV4
For Jimin, the members mean
Namjoonie hyung is my Mental pillar
Yoongi hyung is my Cutie
Seokjinie hyung is my Filter
Hoseokie hyung is my Smile virus
Taehyungie is my Friend
Jungkookie is my Younger brother @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/yOxHHZzZbU
For V, the members mean
RM is my Leader
SG is my Rapper
J is my Eldest hyung (brother)
JH is my Teacher
JM is my Friend
JK is my Comedian applicant @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/LSEQY72Qqk
For Jhope, the members mean
Namjoon is my Pillar
Yoongi hyung is my Smile
Seokjin hyung is my Energizer
Jimin is my Little cute Doll
V is my Naughty boy (Little kid) Doll
Jungkook is my Bug heavy Doll @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/rOWYUW6arj
For Jin, the members mean
RM is my Saying whatever partner
Suga is my Camping senior
Jhope is Calling my name like a hobby
Jimin is my Game partner
V is my Vu
Jungkook is my JwaeKae@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/pmfdrPo6OA
What do you think of their profiles? Let us know in the comments below.
