  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS: Jungkook confesses Jimin means 'You are Me' while V is his 'commonality' to leave the ARMY in tears

Big Hit Entertainment released BTS members' profiles as part of the FESTA 2020. Here's what RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V had to say about each other.
8833 reads Mumbai
BTS: Jungkook confesses Jimin means 'You are Me' while V is his 'commonality' to leave the ARMY in tearsBTS: Jungkook confesses Jimin means 'You are Me' while V is his 'commonality' to leave the ARMY in tears
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

BTS is leaving no stone unturned to make sure the ARMY has a memorable FESTA 2020 celebration. The Bangtan Boys are taking fans on an emotional roller coaster ride - filled with laughs, tears, and bittersweet emotions - and ARMY is enjoying every bit of it. Over the week, fans were treated to Jungkook's solo track Still With You. Now, the ARMY received new BTS Profiles where the K-Pop band members spoke about their emotions for each other. While every card was heartwarming, Jungkook's profile left fans an emotional mess. 

As translated by BTS ARMY member Soo Choi, Jungkook listed what each member meant to him. He began with the Bangtan leader RM. He called Namjoonie his leader while he deemed Suga his elderly. The singer called Jin his "Eldest brother like a friend" and called J-Hope his "bro". But when it came to Jimin and V, the singer shed light on his bond with ChimChim and Taehyung with his description. He described Mochi as, "You are Me & I am You" whereas he deemed TaeTae as his "commonality". 

His description left fans emotional. They couldn't help but gush about Kookie's relationship with the two singers. "V is JK's safe place , a common ground which means so comfortable and happy with that person. Taekookers we frickin won today," a fan tweeted. "Ya are me and I am you BRO STOP MAKING ME CRY," added another Twitter user. 

But what do Jimin and V think of Jungkook? For Jimin, JK is like his "younger brother". For Taehyung, Kookie is his "Comedian applicant". Jungkook is Namjoon's "cute friend", Suga's "Youngest", J-Hope's "Bug heavy Doll" and Jin's "JwaeKae." Check out all the profiles below: 

What do you think of their profiles? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: BTS and Big Hit donates a WHOPPING amount towards the Black Lives Matter movement

Credits :TwitterGetty Images

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement