BTS: Jungkook confesses Jimin means 'You are Me' while V is his 'commonality' to leave the ARMY in tears

Big Hit Entertainment released BTS members' profiles as part of the FESTA 2020. Here's what RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V had to say about each other.

BTS is leaving no stone unturned to make sure the ARMY has a memorable FESTA 2020 celebration. The Bangtan Boys are taking fans on an emotional roller coaster ride - filled with laughs, tears, and bittersweet emotions - and ARMY is enjoying every bit of it. Over the week, fans were treated to Jungkook's solo track Still With You. Now, the ARMY received new BTS Profiles where the K-Pop band members spoke about their emotions for each other. While every card was heartwarming, Jungkook's profile left fans an emotional mess.

As translated by BTS ARMY member Soo Choi, Jungkook listed what each member meant to him. He began with the Bangtan leader RM. He called Namjoonie his leader while he deemed Suga his elderly. The singer called Jin his "Eldest brother like a friend" and called J-Hope his "bro". But when it came to Jimin and V, the singer shed light on his bond with ChimChim and Taehyung with his description. He described Mochi as, "You are Me & I am You" whereas he deemed TaeTae as his "commonality".

His description left fans emotional. They couldn't help but gush about Kookie's relationship with the two singers. "V is JK's safe place , a common ground which means so comfortable and happy with that person. Taekookers we frickin won today," a fan tweeted. "Ya are me and I am you BRO STOP MAKING ME CRY," added another Twitter user.

YOU ARE ME AND I AM YOU that serendipity part they always sing — Mono is missing koo again (@ferdunno) June 6, 2020

YOU ARE ME and I AM YOU?? pic.twitter.com/6vgyVoy8X1 — (@velvet_191) June 6, 2020

Am I the Only one crying about seeing what Jk said to Jimin — D (@_Diksha_6) June 6, 2020

JIMIS IS MY "YOU ARE ME & I AM YOU"

CRYING OVEOAD RN — splashligt (@trsjin) June 6, 2020

But what do Jimin and V think of Jungkook? For Jimin, JK is like his "younger brother". For Taehyung, Kookie is his "Comedian applicant". Jungkook is Namjoon's "cute friend", Suga's "Youngest", J-Hope's "Bug heavy Doll" and Jin's "JwaeKae." Check out all the profiles below:

For RM, the members mean.. Suga is my Respect

Jin is my Joking partner

Jhope is my Mental colleague

Jimin is my friend

V is my cute younger brother

Jungkook is my cute friend @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/2JWHKqfaKl — Soo Choi⁷ (@choi_bts2) June 6, 2020

For Suga, the members mean RM is my Leader

Jin is my Hyung

Jhope is my Vitamin

Jimin is my Funniest man in these days

V is my Envy of the handsomeness

Jungkook is my Youngest @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/l9WZXYjEV4 — Soo Choi⁷ (@choi_bts2) June 6, 2020

For Jimin, the members mean Namjoonie hyung is my Mental pillar

Yoongi hyung is my Cutie

Seokjinie hyung is my Filter

Hoseokie hyung is my Smile virus

Taehyungie is my Friend

Jungkookie is my Younger brother @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/yOxHHZzZbU — Soo Choi⁷ (@choi_bts2) June 6, 2020

For V, the members mean RM is my Leader

SG is my Rapper

J is my Eldest hyung (brother)

JH is my Teacher

JM is my Friend

JK is my Comedian applicant @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/LSEQY72Qqk — Soo Choi⁷ (@choi_bts2) June 6, 2020

For Jhope, the members mean Namjoon is my Pillar

Yoongi hyung is my Smile

Seokjin hyung is my Energizer

Jimin is my Little cute Doll

V is my Naughty boy (Little kid) Doll

Jungkook is my Bug heavy Doll @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/rOWYUW6arj — Soo Choi⁷ (@choi_bts2) June 6, 2020

For Jin, the members mean RM is my Saying whatever partner

Suga is my Camping senior

Jhope is Calling my name like a hobby

Jimin is my Game partner

V is my Vu

Jungkook is my JwaeKae@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/pmfdrPo6OA — Soo Choi⁷ (@choi_bts2) June 6, 2020

What do you think of their profiles? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: BTS and Big Hit donates a WHOPPING amount towards the Black Lives Matter movement

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×