BTS' Jungkook features alongside Prince Harry, Nick Jonas and more in Beyonce's Virgo Season Yearbook

Beyonce shared her Virgo Season Yearbook on her website and left BTS fans dancing with joy as it included the K-pop band's member Jungkook. The BTS member celebrates his birthday on September 1 and was seen in the company of other celebs such as Nick Jonas, Prince Harry who are also Virgos. Queen Bey's nod to Jungkook has now sent ARMY in a tizzy.

On Beyonce's website, a grid featuring black and white photos of famed celebrities appears under the Virgo Season Yearbook. The collection features childhood photos of several major celebrities who celebrate their birthdays in the Virgo season. Among the Virgo Season Yearbook posted on her site, an adorable snap of BTS' Jungkook now appears.

The singer finds himself in the company of other major celebrities including the Duke of Sussex and Jonas Brothers' Nick Jonas. Also featured in the grid are the likes of Hollywood stars such as Blake Lively, Billy Porter, Zendaya. Jungkook's cute photo can be seen beside Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Hudson.

Check out Jungkook's photo in Beyonce's Virgo Season Yearbook Here

The Yearbook further also names some key qualities of Virgos that fans will certainly recognise relating to these celebrities including Beyonce herself who shares the same zodiac sign. The traits mentioned include, "Hard-working, creative, reliable, patient."

As for ARMY's reaction to this major moment for Kookie, they can't help but wonder if a Beyonce x BTS collab lies in near future. Not long ago, we had also learned about Beyonce being a fan of Jungkook's My Time. It was confirmed by the song's producer Sleep Deez, in a Reddit AMA session.

How thrilled are you to see Jungkook's photo in Beyonce's Virgo Yearbook?

