BTS: Jungkook hypes V's upcoming mixtape KTH1 as Taehyung's Sweet Night reaches #1 on iTunes in 112 countries

During a recent OT7 V Live session, BTS member Jungkook shared how he's heard songs from V's upcoming mixtape KTH1 and thinks they are really good. Moreover, Taehyung extended his record as the first and only soloist in the world with the most #1's on iTunes (112 countries) with Sweet Night from Itaewon Class OST.

It's indeed a great time to be a part of ARMY as BTS dropped the major bombshell of a new single making its way on August 21. Moreover, the boys are working hard on their next album for which the septet recently completed shooting the album jacket photos. But, that's not all! While sharing what their goals are for the second half of 2020, V revealed some details to tease his fans about KTH1, which will be the singer's first-ever mixtape.

According to the translation by fellow ARMY member @thetaeprint, Taehung shared how he wants to challenge himself and release his first mixtape. However, the 24-year-old singer has also realised how hard it was for members RM, Suga, and J-Hope to release their own mixtapes. The Bangtan leader commented that working on something alone is not easy while Yoongi and Hobi agreed with Namjoon. "The fact that I have to make an entire album is quite a... pressure," TaeTae admitted to which RM shared that he's looking forward to KTH1 while Suga noted that finally, someone from the vocal line will release a mixtape.

"V hyung let me hear it at times and it's so good," gushed Jungkook about V's KTH1 while Jin added that there a lot of good songs. "Thank you! I'll work and try to do it," Taehyung promised to the members and ARMY.

Listen to the audio from JiJinJung Radio V Live session where the boys discuss V's upcoming mixtape KTH1 below:

[TRANS] Goals for the 2nd half of the year : I want to try challenging in various aspects & Firstly I'm challenging on (releasing) a mixtape but now I'm realizing how much hard was it for the members to do this to release a mixtape, more than I thought

pic.twitter.com/gL8qqMEHAp — The Tae Print (@thetaeprint) July 26, 2020

: Thank you! I'll work and and try to do it! : Hmm check it out! — The Tae Print (@thetaeprint) July 26, 2020

Are you excited for V's mixtape KTH1? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: BTS: Post new single announcement; ARMY blessed with OT7 selfie and we can't get over RM's adorable bowl cut

Meanwhile, Taehyung recently extended his own record as the first and only soloist in the world to reach #1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in 112 countries with Sweet Night from Itaewon Class OST. This feat was achieved by TaeTae in just 135 days. Moreover, V is just seven countries short from conquering iTunes Worldwide (119 countries in total). Knowing ARMY, this record might be set by 2020 itself!

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×