  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS: Jungkook hypes V's upcoming mixtape KTH1 as Taehyung's Sweet Night reaches #1 on iTunes in 112 countries

During a recent OT7 V Live session, BTS member Jungkook shared how he's heard songs from V's upcoming mixtape KTH1 and thinks they are really good. Moreover, Taehyung extended his record as the first and only soloist in the world with the most #1's on iTunes (112 countries) with Sweet Night from Itaewon Class OST.
4054 reads Mumbai
BTS member V recently confessed what a challenge it is to make his own mixtape.BTS member V recently confessed what a challenge it is to make his own mixtape.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It's indeed a great time to be a part of ARMY as BTS dropped the major bombshell of a new single making its way on August 21. Moreover, the boys are working hard on their next album for which the septet recently completed shooting the album jacket photos. But, that's not all! While sharing what their goals are for the second half of 2020, V revealed some details to tease his fans about KTH1, which will be the singer's first-ever mixtape.

According to the translation by fellow ARMY member @thetaeprint, Taehung shared how he wants to challenge himself and release his first mixtape. However, the 24-year-old singer has also realised how hard it was for members RM, Suga, and J-Hope to release their own mixtapes. The Bangtan leader commented that working on something alone is not easy while Yoongi and Hobi agreed with Namjoon. "The fact that I have to make an entire album is quite a... pressure," TaeTae admitted to which RM shared that he's looking forward to KTH1 while Suga noted that finally, someone from the vocal line will release a mixtape.

"V hyung let me hear it at times and it's so good," gushed Jungkook about V's KTH1 while Jin added that there a lot of good songs. "Thank you! I'll work and try to do it," Taehyung promised to the members and ARMY.

Listen to the audio from JiJinJung Radio V Live session where the boys discuss V's upcoming mixtape KTH1 below:

Are you excited for V's mixtape KTH1? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: BTS: Post new single announcement; ARMY blessed with OT7 selfie and we can't get over RM's adorable bowl cut

Meanwhile, Taehyung recently extended his own record as the first and only soloist in the world to reach #1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in 112 countries with Sweet Night from Itaewon Class OST. This feat was achieved by TaeTae in just 135 days. Moreover, V is just seven countries short from conquering iTunes Worldwide (119 countries in total). Knowing ARMY, this record might be set by 2020 itself!

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement