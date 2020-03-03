BTS' Jungkook & Jimin BLOW UP Billboard with My Time and Filter find a spot in US Hot 100; ON debuts at 4

BTS has not one but three songs from Map of the Soul: 7 in the Hot 100 list. While their song "ON" debuted in the Top 10, Jungkook's My Time and Jimin's Filter finds a spot in the top 100 list.

The "BTS World Domination" hashtag is trending across several countries and honestly, it deserves to trend. The hashtag is the result of the Billboard's Hot 100 list. The music chart released the Hot 100 songs of the week and three of Map of the Soul: 7 songs found a spot in the list. While there was no surprise that "ON" would find a spot in the list, there were two other MotS 7 songs, by Jungkook and Jimin, that made their way to the top 100 and the ARMY is celebrating.

Let's start with "ON." The song released a little over a week and has been performed on several platforms over the week. The song has been loved immensely by fans and helped find the 4th spot on the Hot 100 list. The song sits beneath Roddy Ricch's The Box, Future ft Drake's Life is Good and Post Malone's Circles. Before we could call out the marching band and join the Bangtan Boys in the celebrations, Billboard confirmed that two solo songs from Map of the Soul: 7 are also on the list.

The international record chart confirmed Jungkook's solo track My Time and Jimin's single Filter stands on 84 and 87 respectively. With the two solos finding a spot in the Hot 100, Jimin, Kookie, J-Hope and PSY are the only four Korean soloists who have clinched a spot on the Hot 100. (FYI: PSY reached the No. 2 spot with Gangnam Style in 2012 and No. 5 with Gentleman in 2013.)

If that wasn't enough reasons to celebrate, ON scored a top spot on the Digital Song Sales chart. The track sold 86,000 downloads sold. It recorded the best sale since Taylor Swift’s “Me” (with 193,000) in 2019. The news about their new records comes a day after it was revealed BTS registered 4th No 1 album on Billboard 200. Read all about it here: Map of the Soul: 7: BTS register 4th No 1 album on Billboard 200; ARMY reminisce about the septet's hard work

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More