BTS' Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM, J Hope & Suga planned a bday surprise for V but couldn't find him; Here's Why

On December 30, 2019, the ARMY assembled to celebrate V's birthday. The BTS singer turned 25 ahead of the band's New Year's Eve performance. While fans took to Twitter to shower Taehyung with love and birthday wish. Now Bangtan TV has revealed how Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM, J Hope, and Suga rang in his birthday. In a new video shared by BTS' YouTube handle, the ARMY is informed that the South Korean singers arranged for a strawberry covered chocolate to surprise V hours before they boarded their flight to New York City.

The video begins with Jimin and Jungkook unboxing a huge cake. Jimin is seen struggling with the tape on the box before Kookie bends down to offer some help. "Just rip off the tape, it's right there what are you doing??" Kookie asks as he tried to help. "Will u be quiet I need to concentrate," Jimin shoos him away. The duo successfully unboxed the cake and quickly arrange for the candles along with a cutout of V taped to a fork.

Excited, they walk into a room where the other band members are present and switch off the lights. The members begin singing the birthday song in Korean but mid-way, they realise they cannot find V. Given there was just the light from the candles and no other source of light, the band members find it difficult to locate V. The birthday boy called out the boys and informed where he was standing and soon enough, the boys turned towards his direction and presented the cake to him.

As soon as he blew his candles off, the singers offered him a piece of the strawberry on the cake. While the band ate the pieces, Jungkook was busy counting the strawberries on the cake. When V was asked his birthday wish, he said he wouldn't reveal his wish but he teased that it involved the band.

