BTS: Jungkook with Justin Bieber or V ft Conan Gray, which collab would you empty your bank balance on? VOTE

Jungkook is a fan of Justin Bieber's work. Whereas V admires Conan Gray. If it were in your hands, which BTS singer's collab with their favourite international artist would you want to see come to life.

The world might be a fan of BTS or rather ARMY members but the Bangtan Boys have their favourite international singers as well. Time and again, fans have seen the K-Pop band members - RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga - have collaborated with numerous international artists. This includes Halsey, Lauv and more recently Sia. However, two of the Bangtan Boys have openly fanboyed over two international artists. The BTS members in the discussion are Kookie and Taehyung, aka our beloved Taekook.

It is no secret that JK enjoys Justin Bieber's songs. The singer has been spotted singing his songs on several occasions. Last year, in a Bangtan Bomb video shared by BTS, the Golden Maknae was seen singing JB's Love Yourself. To top it off, earlier this year, he gave Justin a huge shoutout for his track Yummy. The admiration is mutual as Justin wished Jungkook last year on Twitter, causing a frenzy. This also paved the way to speculations of a possible collab.

On the other hand, we have TaeTae who has openly confessed his love for Conan Gray's music. Not only has he admitted to enjoying the American singer-songwriter's work but also drawing inspiration from the singer. If that wasn't enough, he also reached out to him with an opportunity of a collab. Just last weekend, Taehyung reached out to Conan by tweeting, "Let's make a song together :)V". Conan responded, "i would love to <3 i adore y’all !!"

While there is nothing concrete happening (at least not that we know of officially), we would want to know from the ARMY, which collab would you want to see coming to life? Vote and let us know!

Credits :Pinkvilla

