BTS: Jungkook leaves Bangtan Boys in splits with his air boxing; Jin left shivering as JK steals his jacket

BTS singer Jungkook is the ultimate goofball in the new Bangtan Bomb shared by Big Hit Entertainment. Check out how he plays around with RM and Jin in the video below.

Yet another Sunday, yet another BTS Bomb. Big Hit Entertainment treated the ARMY with a hilarious clip of Jungkook. It is no secret that BTS has been working on their upcoming album (with V also focusing on his mixtape). But that doesn't mean Big Hit will leave fans high and dry. The agency has been sharing clips from the band's archives and boy, we are happy! In today's clip, RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and V cannot stop laughing at the adorable JK.

A video titled How to Stay Warm on the Set - BTS was uploaded a while ago and it started off as a shivering Kookie trying to keep himself warm on the sets of a music video shoot. The singer turns towards air boxing to help himself stay warm. Soon, the video turns into a fun session between the members as RM follows Jungkook's lead and starts air boxing as well. As the members watched the Still With You singer goof around, Jin pulls out his jacket. As he tries to wear his black overall, he accidentally hits JK.

Kookie turned towards Jin, who had his jacket on his shoulder and tries to fits his arms into Seokjin's jacket. The quick embrace ended up with Jungkook stealing Moon crooner's jacket.

Watch the video below:

The video gives us a hint of how Jungkook might have gatecrashed Jin's selca. If you aren't aware of what we are talking about, Jin recently shared a couple of photos ahead of the weekend where a shirtless Jungkook was seen embracing Jin. Check out the photos in the link below.

Credits :YouTube

