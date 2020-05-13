  1. Home
BTS: Jungkook leaves RM and J Hope spellbound with his artistic side; Hobi hilariously attempts to take credit

BTS singer Jungkook gave the mic a rest and picked the marker to draw a beautiful drawing. Check out the masterpiece here.
283736 reads Mumbai Updated: May 14, 2020 04:53 am
We're going to be honest, we cannot draw half as good as Jungkook can and that too in just 20 minutes. Man, he's goddamn talented! He can sing, he can dance and well, now the world knows, he can draw as well. The singer brought out his artistic side in MAMA the waiting room and Bangtan TV decided to bless the ARMY with the visuals today. Dropping the new Bangtan Bomb, the video showcased Kookie's artistic side like never before. 

The singer turned towards the drawing board with a marker in his hand and began drawing a crescent moon with one eye. He began adding details to the image. Within the span of 20 minutes, the singer created a masterpiece which could find a place in an art gallery. While we were bowled over by his talent, BTS leader RM and Kookie's fellow member J-Hope were equally impressed by his artwork. 

Namjoon stood beside JK as the singer in the middle of his masterpiece to laud him with motivation and compliments. But it was Hobi who couldn't stop gushing over the drawing. Not only was the Outro: Ego singer encouraging the singer but also tried to take credits for the artwork as he signed off on the board on behalf of Jungkookie and added a few strokes to the painting. Check out the video below: 

Are you impressed with Jungkook's drawing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Meanwhile, BTS has been in the news for their recently released episodes of Break The Silence. Read all about it here: BTS Break The Silence: ARMY begs V to release his new song; Fans breakdown over Jin's 2018 MAMA speech

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :YouTube

Anonymous 20 hours ago

He sure is talented, can rap, dance, good in sports, awesome vocals.... I am amaze... Would love to see him shine as he has transform to a handsome black Swan Prince

Anonymous 22 hours ago

No wonder, everyone knows he is alrounder.(splendid work kooki).

Anonymous 23 hours ago

I like jungkooi. Love you really.. Very much. My dream to met me when you come in India.. Really miss you

Anonymous 1 day ago

It’s so beautiful!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ He is one good artist

Anonymous 1 day ago

Wow jungkook you are artist

Anonymous 1 day ago

Junk kook is very intelligent .......very nice picture

Anonymous 1 day ago

its beautiful wow

Anonymous 1 day ago

its very beautiful wow

Anonymous 1 day ago

He is multi talented with singing, dancing and drawing. The small cutypie in BTS. love u jungkook

Anonymous 1 day ago

I love his drawing!

Anonymous 1 day ago

But sometimes jungkook is ignored in the group...like i see in some interviews...but still love you man!

Anonymous 1 day ago

He is very talented

Anonymous 1 day ago

He's perfect I'm proud of him. I love you JK.

Anonymous 1 day ago

He is perfect at everything

Anonymous 2 days ago

I am jungkook's fan and I also know drawing, but jungkook's drawing is amazing. He is multi talented. All the best JK

Anonymous 2 days ago

I can't even write on a board

Anonymous 2 days ago

Pretty good for a marker, white board and limited time. Good job handsome. Proud of you.

Anonymous 2 days ago

He's perfect at everything

Anonymous 2 days ago

God bless u✨✨✨✨☺️☺️☺️

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hey

Anonymous 2 days ago

Bjjk

Anonymous 2 days ago

Love You

Anonymous 2 days ago

Super talent ogromny

Anonymous 2 days ago

The man can do anything. He's so humble. Love this man so much.

Anonymous 2 days ago

This was magnificent he’s really talented

Anonymous 2 days ago

Jungkook is one of the most talented people in the whole world. I absolutely love his personality and that drawing is a beautiful masterpiece.

Anonymous 2 days ago

The shading of clouded is especially very good. I like his drawing

Anonymous 2 days ago

He is very talented. Honestly Jungkook and all the others just make me want to be in there presence all the time they have the best energy.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Embodiment of Perfection - Presenting JEON JUNGKOOK

Anonymous 2 days ago

OFC golden maknae indeed

Anonymous 2 days ago

SUPER

Anonymous 2 days ago

so good

