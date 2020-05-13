BTS: Jungkook leaves RM and J Hope spellbound with his artistic side; Hobi hilariously attempts to take credit

BTS singer Jungkook gave the mic a rest and picked the marker to draw a beautiful drawing. Check out the masterpiece here.

We're going to be honest, we cannot draw half as good as Jungkook can and that too in just 20 minutes. Man, he's goddamn talented! He can sing, he can dance and well, now the world knows, he can draw as well. The singer brought out his artistic side in MAMA the waiting room and Bangtan TV decided to bless the ARMY with the visuals today. Dropping the new Bangtan Bomb, the video showcased Kookie's artistic side like never before.

The singer turned towards the drawing board with a marker in his hand and began drawing a crescent moon with one eye. He began adding details to the image. Within the span of 20 minutes, the singer created a masterpiece which could find a place in an art gallery. While we were bowled over by his talent, BTS leader RM and Kookie's fellow member J-Hope were equally impressed by his artwork.

Namjoon stood beside JK as the singer in the middle of his masterpiece to laud him with motivation and compliments. But it was Hobi who couldn't stop gushing over the drawing. Not only was the Outro: Ego singer encouraging the singer but also tried to take credits for the artwork as he signed off on the board on behalf of Jungkookie and added a few strokes to the painting. Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, BTS has been in the news for their recently released episodes of Break The Silence.

