BTS' Jungkook & more Charlie Puth collabs that are EPIC not only 'Left and Right' but every way

Charlie Puth took the internet by storm after he announced his new collaboration with BTS' Jungkook earlier this week. Their song Left and Right finally dropped on June 24 and has been receiving immense love from fans for its lyrics as well as foot-tapping beats. Charlie and Jungkook's track is already being deemed as the 2022 summer song.

Although when it comes to collaborations, Puth is known to have worked with several noted artists and even with Jungkook, this is not the singer's first time working together. Previously the two artists teamed up to perform a cover of We Don't Talk Anymore at the 2018 MGA, MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards. With their latest track though, the duo have brought a number that is a sureshot chart topper.

Here's Charlie Puth and Jungkook's Letft and Right MV:

Apart from serving a bopping number with Left and Right MV, Charlier and JK are also serving looks as unleash their monochrome and colourful sides in funky video. While it's obvious that Left and Right is currently holds the top position when we think about Puth's collabs, here's a look at some others that also became sensations worldwide.

See You Again - Wiz Khalifa

Charlie Puth gained global recognition thanks to this track for which he collaborated with Wiz Khalifa. Puth co-wrote, co-produced, and performed it with Wiz Khalifa for the Furious 7 soundtrack as a tribute to late actor Paul Walker.

We Don't Talk Anymore - Selena Gomez

Another popular track from Charlie's career also happens to be the ultimate breakup track We Don't Talk Anymore which Puth wrote along with Jacob Kasher and also teamed up with Selena Gomez for it in 2016.

Marvin Gaye - Meghan Trainor

Marvin Gaye was released in the year 2015 and received a lot of love from fans as Charlie collaborated with Meghan Trainor for the same. The duo also famously performed this track at the American Music Awards in 2015 and sent netizens in a tizzy after the two artists kissed on stage.

Easier - 5 Seconds of Summer

Charlie Puth teamed up with 5 Seconds of Summer for a version of the band's Easier track. Puth also co-wrote the 5SOS single with Ryan Tedder, Louis Bell, Ali Tamposi and Andrew Watt.

