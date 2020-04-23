BTS: Jungkook packs in a punch during a boxing session after gatecrashing RM and J Hope's VLive; Watch Video

BTS singer Jungkook shared a video of himself amid a boxing session hours after he surprised the ARMY by gatecrashing J-Hope and RM's VLive.

With Map of the Soul tour cancelled in several countries, BTS singers are channeling their free time to do several different things. While Taehyung confessed he's working on some new music, RM also teased the Bangtan Boys are working on a new album. However, it seems like Jungkook has stepped away from the studio to pack in a punch in a boxing session. Kookie took to Twitter to share a video from his boxing session and it has already racked up over 2 million views.

In the video, the Golden Maknae sports a loose pair of shorts with a white tee while he trains with his boxing trainer. Matching his outfit with a pair of black and white shoes, Kookie sports a pair of blue boxing gloves in the video. He showed off his skills in the hardly a minute video. He shared the video with the caption, "one two!"

Check out the video below:

The video was uploaded hours after Jungkook surprised the ARMY by gatecrashing RM and J-Hope's VLive session. The singer walked in on Namjoon and Hobi's crafty session earlier today. During the session, the BTS leader and his fellow band member were busy decorating the BTS lightstick (Army Bomb) in their own creative ways.

Kookie decided to crash in on their session and goof around with them. The trio posed for a picture that eventually found its way on Twitter. A fan also uploaded a short video from the live session for those who missed it.

Check it out below:

Doing a cute Vlive and then posting a selca we guys missed you

pic.twitter.com/UY7ihe68Wz — Farah (@CosmosOfJoyHope) April 23, 2020

