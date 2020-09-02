BTS' Jungkook pours his heart out in a note to thank ARMY for birthday wishes: I spent a really happy birthday

BTS singer Jungkook celebrated his birthday on September 1. The singer took to Weverse and thanked fans for showering him with love and wishes on his special day.

BTS' youngest member Jungkook turned a year older on September 1. This year, the ARMY had dual reasons to celebrate for not only was it JK's birthday but it was on the same day that BTS learned they topped the Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Several events unfolded on the day. This included the members coming together to cut Jungkook's birthday on a VLive session and V sharing a video of the sleepy birthday boy. After everything settled down, JK took to Weverse to pen a sweet note.

As translated by numerous Jungkook stan accounts on Twitter, the singer began by revealing he was touched by all the events and arrangements made to make his birthday extra special. "Aigoo... I was waiting & was going to write a post before 12am but I slept in.. my birthday has already passed but I'm very touched by the support projects & events that you guys did on different places for my birthday yesterday," he wrote. He said he was so happy and glad that he was born. He added that he was very grateful & thankful I am to my parents.

Kookie also addressed the Billboard No 1 spot and confessed he couldn't believe it. While it was a milestone for BTS, the singer added that it was an achievement for the ARMY as well. "BTS = ARMY so you guys have to think of it as you guys getting the #1, alright?" he wrote. The Still With You Crooner went on to say, "Ah I'm very embarrassed by myself who was in deep sleep for missing the timing.

what did I do in my past life to have all these overflowing joyful events." He thanked the ARMY once again and said, "I spent a really happy birthday i'm very impatient since time has passed by.. hehe ARMY I love you so much I hope that ARMYs would also be full of happy moments."

We Purple You, Jungkook!

