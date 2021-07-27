BTS' Jungkook REVEALS Billie Eilish's debut album 'left a big mark' on him amid working on his mixtape JJK1

During a detailed interview with Weverse Magazine, BTS member Jungkook shed some significant updates on his eagerly awaited mixtape, which BTS ARMY has deemed as JJK1. While quipping how he really needs to "hurry up and make a mixtape," JK was asked how JJK1 was going on. The 23-year-old musician confessed that he was just working on JJK1 before he came for the interview and that "it's hard," while laughing.

"I could just make it about myself, and then it would be like, I started as a trainee when I was 13, I worked hard, and found success. But anyone could do that. So I keep thinking I want to make up my own original, complex story and write the songs from there," BTS' Golden Maknae confided before disclosing how Billie Eilish's Grammy-winning debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which features the 19-year-old singer's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Bad Guy (Jungkook's personal favourite!), had a big impact on the Still With You singer.

"Billie Eilish's debut album left a big mark on me when it came out, in that respect. And it'd be nice to have a cohesive flow to the tracklist, but even if it's all jumbled up, that's fine, too, as long the good songs keep on coming. That's sort of what I'm thinking," Kookie explained before elaborating, "So these days, rather than focusing on the album's story as a whole, I'm just going to write whatever it is I want to say in each song. If I get that feeling right after listening to a track, I'll try and make it. And I'm going to try to make it a little bit light-hearted."

While discussing how hard it could be to concentrate on making JJK1 in the midst of BTS' already jam-packed schedule, Jungkook stated that "it's fine" if his mixtape "takes a really long time" to be made before confessing how "it's just hard to work on it in pieces." JK further quipped with a laugh that if he stays up "late working away" at his mixtape, then "it's hard to get through the next day."

Jungkook admitted that he "stayed up all night again" before the interview "and slept between appointments today." However, JK concluded, "...but I'm still going to keep working like this today and then go work on my mixtape again anyway. I'll do my best to release it as soon as possible. I want to write and record a lot of material."

You do you, Jungkook! ARMY will patiently wait for the magic you enchant them with in JJK1!

