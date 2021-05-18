BTS' Jungkook says Ariana Grande's impressive 'stage presence' is something he wants to emulate & learn from

In a recent interview, BTS member Jungkook revealed that Ariana Grande's impressive "stage presence" made him "want to develop and continue to grow."

While BTS gear up for an unforgettable Butter era, the list of celebrity fans of the septet keeps growing exponentially and deservedly so. Amongst the earlier BTS fans was Ariana Grande, who the Bangtan Boys admire in equal parts. Especially, Jungkook aka The Golden Maknae! In 2019, JK had even attended Ari's Sweetener Tour concert in LA as Kookie posted a selfie of himself on Twitter posing with the concert ticket.

"I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder! #ArianaGrande," Jungkook had enthusiastically tweeted. Moreover, Ariana too was ecstatic to have the youngest BTS member attend her concert as she posted a photo of the twosome (which was even her mobile lockscreen for a while) on Instagram and wrote as her caption, "screaming. thank u soooooo much for coming to my show, Jungkook. it meant so much. love u sm." As expected, the photo broke the Internet and ARMY and Arianators went gaga hoping for a possible collab between the duo that would surely break the music charts all across the globe.

In BTS' recent interview with Rolling Stone, Jungkook was asked which artists have given him something to aspire to. JK revealed that if there is "one moment" which "really stayed with" him, it was during BTS' US tour when he had the chance to attend Ari's concert. "I was really impressed by her stage presence. She’s a very small person, and the volume of her singing and what she was able to do was really moving, really impressive," the 23-year-old singer praised before acknowledging, "And it just seemed like something I wanted to emulate and learn from. It made me want to develop and continue to grow."

Kookie added that he's "tried to listen to a lot of different music." In order to "really find the voice" which he has right now, Jungkook listened to random music and just tried to sing along, learning how other artists sing. We get to see examples of this through the various songs of other artists covered masterfully by Jungkook.

Interestingly, Ariana didn't just get to meet Jungkook but the whole of BTS as the two musical powerhouses encountered each other while rehearsing for their respective Grammys 2020 performance. Ari had even posted a black and white photo with the boys (sans Suga) on Instagram with the caption, "look who i bumped into at rehearsal."

