BTS: Jungkook takes a steel frying pan home after filming a special cooking segment for THIS hilarious reason

BTS singer Jungkook is in the news again and this time it isn't about his recent cover of Never Not. The signer reportedly took home a frying pan from the sets of a cooking segment he shot.
BTS is breaking several international records. Not only is the K-Pop band ruling the Billboard charts for years now, but the music band also boasts of milestone sales and jam-packed stadiums during their tours. These successes would definitely make RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, and J-Hope a few of the richest stars in South Korea. However, the band members, especially JK remind us they are just like everyone else even when it comes to freebies and that's what makes them even more relatable AF. A recent incident during the shoot of a cooking segment for BTS Japan FC. 

The staff revealed that the Golden Maknae apparently brought home the pan in which the Spaghetti Napolitan was made in the segment. Now, you will wonder what's so special about the pan? Well, there is nothing special. Kookie brought home the pan because he always wanted one of these stainless frying pans at home. Yes, this is a singer who is part of one of the biggest international bands in the world that earns in millions. 

Jungkook's frying pan incident has left the ARMY in splits: 

If you were Jungkook, would you have no qualms about taking home a frying pan as the singer did? Let us know your opinions in the comments below. 

Meanwhile, Jungkook has been in the news for his cover of Lauv's Never Not. The singer broke several Twitter records only to take the ARMY off-guard by performing the song with fellow BTS member V during a live recently. Watch the performance here: Taekook Live: BTS singers V and Jungkook jammed on Never Not with Taehyung playing imaginary drums

