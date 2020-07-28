  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS: Jungkook is taking English classes and it seems like his school is mighty impressed with the star student

BTS singer Jungkook is reportedly taking English classes and it seems like his school adores their star student. Check out the school's tweets below.
5285 reads Mumbai Updated: July 28, 2020 08:50 am
BTS: Jungkook is taking English classes and it seems like his school is mighty impressed with the star studentBTS: Jungkook is taking English classes and it seems like his school is mighty impressed with the star student
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

BTS members are one hand working team! The K-pop band, comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, has not only been working on a new album. The septet has also been studying as well. It was previously announced that Namjoon, Hobi, Yoonie, Taehyung and ChimChim have enrolled for an MBA course. Now, Koreaboo reports that Kookie is focused on improving his English skills. While we have sees glimpses of JK's progress over the past few months, the Your Eyes Tell hitmaker has enrolled for English classes. 

He has reportedly taken up classes with the Siwon School to help him improve his grasp on the language. As per the tweets shared by the international entertainment portal, the admin of what appears to the account of someone associated with the school adores him! On July 26, the Twitter handle spoke about the singer's dedication and said, “We’d like to thank our real student Jungkook… Oh we really hope we can help you master English… (Motivated).”

At a point, it seemed like the admin was an ARMY member. “Jungkook, do you also break hearts… Yes, I think so… Oh my goodness Cute Oh my goodness So Cute Oh my goodness Cute Oh my goodness So Cute Oh my goodness Cute Oh my goodness So Cute," the tweet translation read. 

The tweet series went on to offer JK a Siwon pen. "Jungkook… If you let me know your ID… I’ll sneak a Siwon School pen from my manager and send one to you… (Sneaks pen)," the Twitter post read. Check out all the tweets below: 

We can't seem to even complete our work and these boys are constantly working towards world domination! What do you think of Siwon School's tweets? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: VIDEO: BTS' Jungkook can't stand his cold hands on his neck; Jimin professes his love for his pinky finger

Credits :KoreabooGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement