BTS: Jungkook is taking English classes and it seems like his school is mighty impressed with the star student

BTS singer Jungkook is reportedly taking English classes and it seems like his school adores their star student. Check out the school's tweets below.

BTS members are one hand working team! The K-pop band, comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, has not only been working on a new album. The septet has also been studying as well. It was previously announced that Namjoon, Hobi, Yoonie, Taehyung and ChimChim have enrolled for an MBA course. Now, Koreaboo reports that Kookie is focused on improving his English skills. While we have sees glimpses of JK's progress over the past few months, the Your Eyes Tell hitmaker has enrolled for English classes.

He has reportedly taken up classes with the Siwon School to help him improve his grasp on the language. As per the tweets shared by the international entertainment portal, the admin of what appears to the account of someone associated with the school adores him! On July 26, the Twitter handle spoke about the singer's dedication and said, “We’d like to thank our real student Jungkook… Oh we really hope we can help you master English… (Motivated).”

At a point, it seemed like the admin was an ARMY member. “Jungkook, do you also break hearts… Yes, I think so… Oh my goodness Cute Oh my goodness So Cute Oh my goodness Cute Oh my goodness So Cute Oh my goodness Cute Oh my goodness So Cute," the tweet translation read.

The tweet series went on to offer JK a Siwon pen. "Jungkook… If you let me know your ID… I’ll sneak a Siwon School pen from my manager and send one to you… (Sneaks pen)," the Twitter post read. Check out all the tweets below:

We can't seem to even complete our work and these boys are constantly working towards world domination! What do you think of Siwon School's tweets? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

