BTS' Jungkook, V, Park Seo Joon, Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Zayn Malik & more nominated for 100 Best Face of 2020

BTS members Jungkook, V, Suga and Jin have been nominated alongside BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Lee Min Ho, Park Seo Joon, Kim Go Eun and Zayn Malik, among others, for the title of 100 Best Face of 2020.

A new poll is inviting fans to vote for 100 Best Face of 2020. The Special Awards' poll has nominated numerous South Korean and international actors and singers for the title. BTS singer V is among the many names nominated. Kim Taehyung, who already has numerous similar titles under his belt, is now up for another title. And this time, the Sweet Night crooner be competing with his fellow Bangtan Boys Jungkook, Worldwide Handsome Jin and Suga for the title.

V is also up against his fellow Wooga Squad member Park Seo-joon and several other international actors and stars. BTS members aren't the only K-Pop band members nominated for the title. BLACKPINK's Jisoo, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, EXO members Chanyeol and Sehun, and Joy, among many others, have been nominated for the title. International heartthrob Lee Min Ho, his The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Kim Go Eun have also been nominated for the titled.

Stepping out of the Hallyu wave, other international stars who been nominated for the title are former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Dwayne Johnson, Avengers: Endgame stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, and Timothée Chalamet. How can you make your idol win the title? The voting is currently taking place on Special Awards' Instagram account. The rules are explained in each post.

