BTS' Jungkook, V, Park Seo Joon, Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Zayn Malik & more nominated for 100 Best Face of 2020
A new poll is inviting fans to vote for 100 Best Face of 2020. The Special Awards' poll has nominated numerous South Korean and international actors and singers for the title. BTS singer V is among the many names nominated. Kim Taehyung, who already has numerous similar titles under his belt, is now up for another title. And this time, the Sweet Night crooner be competing with his fellow Bangtan Boys Jungkook, Worldwide Handsome Jin and Suga for the title.
V is also up against his fellow Wooga Squad member Park Seo-joon and several other international actors and stars. BTS members aren't the only K-Pop band members nominated for the title. BLACKPINK's Jisoo, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, EXO members Chanyeol and Sehun, and Joy, among many others, have been nominated for the title. International heartthrob Lee Min Ho, his The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Kim Go Eun have also been nominated for the titled.
Stepping out of the Hallyu wave, other international stars who been nominated for the title are former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Dwayne Johnson, Avengers: Endgame stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, and Timothée Chalamet. How can you make your idol win the title? The voting is currently taking place on Special Awards' Instagram account. The rules are explained in each post.
Who do you think should win the title of 100 Best Face of 2020? Let us know your pick in the comments below.
ALSO READ: BTS: V makes HISTORY by becoming 1st Korean solo artist to top Japan’s iTunes Top Songs Chart with Sweet Night
Anonymous 3 minutes ago
Kim Taehyung
Anonymous 4 minutes ago
Its obvi that its taetae. Like did u see his face
Anonymous 6 minutes ago
Srry but i am always with BTS but the other actors are also goodlooking.
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
Jungkook the most handsome face of all time
Anonymous 8 minutes ago
Jungkook always
Anonymous 13 minutes ago
Kim Taehyung <3
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
Guys i really don't like voting System as it is biased People are gonna vote there favourite only because of which real handsome personality is not choosen. Same is with beauty. Like someone plz make a true data not biased no votes just truth and truth.
Anonymous 15 minutes ago
kim taehyung aka V
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
Suga
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
1. Chris Evans 2. Hrithik roshan 3. Chris Hemsworth 4. Robert pattinson These are real handsome personalities as they look handsome even after 30 and 40 1. Scarlett johansson 2. Aishwarya rai These 2 ladies rock even after 30 and 40
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
Jungkook oppa is the most handsome
Anonymous 29 minutes ago
First place should be of Lee min ho
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
First place jungkook Second place Lee min Ho