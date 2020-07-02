BTS: Jungkook's former sasaeng fan reveals she was asked to follow JK and find out if he was dating

A former Japanese sasaeng fan opened up about the time she was asked to stalk BTS singer Jungkook. She now regrets her behaviour.

The culture of sasaengs in Korean entertainment is not new. Over the past few years, there have been several instances of sasaengs risking K-Pop stars' privacy for the sake of exclusive information. BTS has been no stranger to this culture. The band was stalked even when the members were on a break. Now, a sasaeng fan opened up about how they turned towards the culture and ended up becoming a BTS spy. The fan revealed that they were tasked to stalk Jungkook from the band.

Via Koreaboo, a YouTube channel named “kisses dalhia” read a story she claims she received from a former Jungkook sasaeng fan. The fan opened up about their experience of going from an everyday fan to turning into a sasaeng. She revealed the fan was from Japan and would attend concerts. During one of the concerts, she clicked some pictures of the band and it became popular, courtesy the quality.

Soon, she was contacted by a South Korean BTS fan and was offered money in exchange for taking BTS' photos. The Japanese fan accepted the offer but the South Korean sasaeng used all the photos for herself. She posted the photos on her social media account and gave very little pay to the fan from Japan. Just when she decided to quit the chase behind BTS, the Korean sasaeng offered double if she followed Jungkook to his hotel. It was suspected that he was dating and they wanted the Japenese sasaeng to break the news. The Korean fan also asked her to find out if JK was dating anyone.

The sasaeng accepted the offer for she needed the money to return to her sister for using her money to attend concerts. While she tried to make the money, she fell in love with the spy job. But soon enough, her sister caught her and warned that she inform their parents. Eventually, the fan was sent to therapy and she revealed she is still recovering. The fan confesses she regrets the action and doesn’t endorse the sasaeng behaviour. Check out the video below:

