BTS: Jungkook's Never Not cover becomes BTS' 1st tweet to hit 3M likes; V's selca records fastest 3M likes

There is no stopping BTS this week. While the septet breaks records with Dynamite, Bangtan Boys Jungkook and V made history on Twitter. Jungkook's Never Not cover tweet became BTS' first tweet to surpass 3 million likes while Taehyung's selca also surpassed 3 million likes soon after.

Can we just crown BTS members Jungkook and V as the Kings of SNS? Taekook has been in the spotlight for numerous reasons this year. From JK's Still With You and Your Eyes Tell sweeping the ARMY off their feet to Taehyung's stunning new look seen before and in the Dynamite music video, the two Bangtan Boys have held the ARMY's attention for months this year. Now, Taekook stans have more reasons to celebrate as both the singers' tweets have surpassed 3 million likes on Twitter.

Jungkook made history as ARMY members noticed the singer's tweet featuring the Never Not cover surpassed 3 million likes over the weekend. The tweet was posted on May 2 where the singer was seen seated on his bed and crooning the song originally sung by Lauv. The one minute 36 seconds video fetched over 1 million views on Twitter within 10 minutes of its release. In less than four months, the tweet has received over 3 million likes and 32.2 million views, at the time of reporting.

Taehyung soon followed Kookie's footsteps. The singer's recent "Hi Army" selca, flaunting his new hairdo, also recorded 3 million likes. The milestone was achieved in a matter of just eight days. Taehyung stan pages pointed out that it is the fastest 3 million likes by an Asian or any Idol.

Jungkook's “Never Not” tweet became the First tweet from @BTS_twt to reach 3 MILLION likes. He is now the First singer to achieve this milestone! (4th overall). pic.twitter.com/px15lK7Pwq — 방탄소년단 Publicity™⁷ (@BTSPublicity) August 23, 2020

V's tweet becomes the first picture shared by an artist to receive 3 million likes and it's also the fastest accomplishment by an Asian or any Idol, reaching this after just 1 week. ONLY Taehyung and former POTUS Barack Obama have achieved this with a photo. KIM TAEHYUNG IMPACT pic.twitter.com/pUOibk7OPT — BTS V Union (@BTSV_UNION) August 24, 2020

The Bangtan Boys have been shattering records as a group and individually almost every week this year, with the latest courtesy their recent release Dynamite. As the ARMY celebrates the K-Pop boy group's achievements on YouTube, iTunes and Spotify with the English track, the Twitter records sneaked in upon us like a sweet surprise.

Congratulations, BTS and the ARMY!

