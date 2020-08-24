BTS: Jungkook's Never Not cover becomes BTS' 1st tweet to hit 3M likes; V's selca records fastest 3M likes

  1. Home
There is no stopping BTS this week. While the septet breaks records with Dynamite, Bangtan Boys Jungkook and V made history on Twitter. Jungkook's Never Not cover tweet became BTS' first tweet to surpass 3 million likes while Taehyung's selca also surpassed 3 million likes soon after.
August 24, 2020
Can we just crown BTS members Jungkook and V as the Kings of SNS? Taekook has been in the spotlight for numerous reasons this year. From JK's Still With You and Your Eyes Tell sweeping the ARMY off their feet to Taehyung's stunning new look seen before and in the Dynamite music video, the two Bangtan Boys have held the ARMY's attention for months this year. Now, Taekook stans have more reasons to celebrate as both the singers' tweets have surpassed 3 million likes on Twitter. 

Jungkook made history as ARMY members noticed the singer's tweet featuring the Never Not cover surpassed 3 million likes over the weekend. The tweet was posted on May 2 where the singer was seen seated on his bed and crooning the song originally sung by Lauv. The one minute 36 seconds video fetched over 1 million views on Twitter within 10 minutes of its release. In less than four months, the tweet has received over 3 million likes and 32.2 million views, at the time of reporting. 

Taehyung soon followed Kookie's footsteps. The singer's recent "Hi Army" selca, flaunting his new hairdo, also recorded 3 million likes. The milestone was achieved in a matter of just eight days. Taehyung stan pages pointed out that it is the fastest 3 million likes by an Asian or any Idol. 

Check out both the tweets below" 

The Bangtan Boys have been shattering records as a group and individually almost every week this year, with the latest courtesy their recent release Dynamite. As the ARMY celebrates the K-Pop boy group's achievements on YouTube, iTunes and Spotify with the English track, the Twitter records sneaked in upon us like a sweet surprise. 

Congratulations, BTS and the ARMY! 

BTS: Jin, Suga, J Hope and V reveal the FIRST thing they would do when they return to the stage and meet ARMY

