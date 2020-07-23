BTS: Jungkook's Your Eyes Tell earns 101 #1's on iTunes; takes No 8 spot on Billboard Japan Hot 100

Your Eyes Tell, which is a part of BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey and composed by Jungkook, has been breaking and setting several records on Billboard and iTunes. Read below to know how the ballad is creating the right noise on a worldwide scale.

Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey, which is BTS' fourth Japanese album, has already been on a spree of breaking and setting records even though it's just been over a week since it released. Not only did MOTS: 7 - The Journey reach #1 on the US, UK and Japan iTunes Top Songs chart, but the album also charted at No. 115 on Billboard 200. Moreover, BTS' latest outing sold 564,000 copies in its first week of release in Japan as revealed by Oricon. Thus, they set a new record for the highest first-week sales which has been achieved by a male foreign artist in Oricon history. Moreover, the album has sold the most copies in Japan in 2020 even in terms of total sales so far.

Now, let's take a moment to look into the records broken and set by Jungkook's composed song Your Eyes Tell. The heartbreaking yet full of hope ballad charted at No. 8 on Billboard Japan Hot 100 following which we had MOTS: 7 - The Journey's lead single Stay Gold at No. 12 and Map of the Soul: 7's lead single On at No. 48. Moreover, Your Eyes Tell also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales continuing BTS' record for the most #1's on this particular chart. 21 to be exact! Rounding up Billboard World Digital Song Sales Top 5 was Jimin's MOTS: 7 solo song Filter, BLACKPINK's How You Like That, MOTS: 7 - The Journey's Outro: The Journey and Intro: Calling.

If you think that's all, you're clearly mistaken because Jungkook's hard work has led to Your Eyes Tell reaching #1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in 101 countries including the US, UK and Japan. Along with Black Swan (104 countries), BTS is now the first artist to have two songs reach #1 on iTunes in more than 100 countries. Furthermore, V's solo song Sweet Night from Itaewon Class OST has the most #1's on iTunes (109 countries).

To say that sky is the limit for BTS would be an understatement!

Share your comment ×