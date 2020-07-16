BTS: Korean fans have an adorable nickname for the international ARMY; Send them a special message

BTS fans in Korea revealed a unique nickname they have given the international ARMY. They also have some heartwarming messages for overseas fans.

BTS might be a band from South Korea but the septet has members from across the globe. The fandom is officially known as the ARMY and the members are spread across the Philippines, the United Nations, Dubai, and even in India among many other countries. Although the fandom is unanimously called the ARMY, a few Korean ARMY members have revealed the nickname they have given the international ARMY members. ASIAN Boss interacted with a few ARMY members in South Korea where they called the international ARMY "International lovelies".

When asked the meaning behind the fandom name, the fan explained that usually Korean fans and overseas fans don't get along. But that hasn't been the case with the ARMY. The Korean ARMY members and the international BTS fans get along with each other, the fan said. Given the bond, the Korean ARMYs deemed the international fans as International lovelies. How lovely! (No pun intended). While a fan revealed the nickname, two other fans reached to the international fans with a sweet message for the fandom living outside Korea.

A fan told the international fans via the outlet to shower BTS with love together. "Let’s continue to obsess over them together," she said. Another fan thanked the international fans for showering RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook with love and support. "I'm grateful to all the overseas fans for supporting BTS," a fan said. "The fact that they like BTS means a lot to us as Korean fans. We appreciate it," another fan added.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Share your comment ×