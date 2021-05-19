BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon REVEALS why Drake's album Thank Me Later was 'shocking' for him

In a recent interview, BTS leader RM was asked what music really changed his idea of what's artistically possible as Kim Namjoon shared candidly about his "turning point" being Drake.

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon has time and again proved to the world what a brilliant artist and valuable asset he is to the world of music. From songwriting to producing, it's also RM's insane rapping skills that show his evolution, as a musician, with age. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Namjoon shed light on how when he was young he "wanted to be a writer of prose and poetry, and then I found rap."

When asked what music really changed his idea of what's artistically possible, Joonie revealed that he started with "Nas, Eminem," referring to "the golden age of hip-hop." However, the "turning point" for the Bangtan leader was his idol, Drake. In particular, it was Drake's 2010 debut studio album Thank Me Later. "That album was kind of shocking for me because it was kind of a freaky thing that a rapper actually sang. So after that a lot of rappers began to sing, deciding to put the melodies into their songs across the genres, between raps and melody. So, yeah, that was the moment," RM shared.

Interestingly, on many occasions, RM as well as his BTS bandmates - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - have shared their admiration for the In My Feelings rapper in interviews. Moreover, the Bangtan Boys met Drake backstage at the Billboard Music Awards 2019 where the latter had praised the septet for being "the most famous people in North America right now." Drake even promised to host the members the next time they visit Toronto, Canada. The two musical powerhouses even posed for photos together, which BTS excitedly posted on Twitter, tweeting, "And we met @Drake !!!!!!"

