BTS leader RM aka Namjoon makes a generous donation of 100 million won to a museum for his 26th birthday

To celebrate his 26th birthday in a meaningful way, BTS leader RM made a generous donation of 100 million won (USD 84,200 apprx) to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) on September 12, 2020. Read below for more details.

BTS leader RM celebrated his 26th birthday on September 12, 2020, and while it was a working day for him, his bandmates made sure to make it as special as possible. This included having a mini-celebration on V Live and even bombarding Twitter with funny, endearing birthday wishes. Namjoon too celebrated his birthday in a meaningful way by donating to something he feels very passionate about; art! According to Naver TV via Soompi, Joonie made a generous donation of 100 million won (USD 84,200 apprx) to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) on September 12.

RM's considerable donation will be used for reprinting hard-to-find and out-of-print books which are related to art. These books will then be sent to elementary, middle, and high schools in 400 places across South Korea and will also be available for purchase in MMCA's bookstore. Praising Namjoon was Yoon Bum-mo, director of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art. He revealed that Namjoon had expressed his desire to support the field of art in which he has found inspiration and comfort. Joonie also shared that as he was able to gain a deeper understanding of art through books, he hopes that children and youth who find it difficult to access museums will be able to easily come in contact with art through these books. The museum was delighted and surprised by the Bangtan leader's wish.

"Together with RM, who continually visits the museum in spite of his busy schedule and has been a positive influence in increasing interest in art, we will work hard to expand the practice of reading books about art," Bun-mo added.

Leave it to Namjoon to do something so thoughtful even on his birthday!

Meanwhile, K-pop Herald revealed that RM recently purchased artist Joung Young-ju's Disappearing Hometown 730 painting worth 50 million won (USD 42,100 apprx) from 2020's Korea International Art Fair (KIAF). Reportedly, Namjoon met Young-ju in March at Sun Gallery in Insadong, Seoul, where he expressed his wish to own it and the latter readily accepted. While the painting will be displayed on KIAF's virtual exhibition from September 23 to October 18 open to public, and Sun Gallery from September 16-23, it will then be handed to the Bangtan leader.

As for RM's mini-birthday celebrations with his bandmates and BTS ARMY on V Live, we saw how J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook got two cakes for him while a sleepy Jin and a guitar-playing Suga crashed the party in the most hilarious way possible. Namjoon then proceeded to chat with the fans where he spoke about his current workout and bulging muscles saying that from the past two months he has sincerely been working out. Moreover, he plans to work towards a better body by early-mid next year. Switching from pilates, Joonie is now concentrating on weights. The Intro: Persona rapper also confessed that if COVID-19 didn't exist, he would love to visit more art galleries especially Musée d'Orsay in Paris, France.

The Bangtan leader also shared what music he is listening to currently: Bob Dylan songs, his idol Nas' new album King Disease, Aimer's Ref:rain, Autumn Holiday's The World Is Like a Handkerchief, Lee Sora's Eyebrow Moon and Kim Oki's new album Yun Hyong-keun.

Meanwhile, BTS and RM have a very big reason to celebrate as their latest single Dynamite debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 making history as the septet became the first all-Korean group to achieve this milestone. Moreover, Dynamite remains No. 1 even its second week making it a consecutive win for BTS. Dynamite MV made history as well on YouTube when it broke the record for the most views in the first 24 hours of release, 101.1 million views to be exact!

During a press conference to celebrate Dynamite's success, Jimin had revealed BTS' new goal to be, "There are things we have to do and can do. In the future, we will continue with our performances which we can. The current situation with COVID-19 is dire and in order for it to end, so many people are doing their best, trying to crack down on the disease. More time and energy is required for it to end. We need everyone to come together as a combined effort is needed."

"I know that we can't do anything about the hurt that has already occurred but what we can do is heal these people to the best of our abilities. We will do our very best to make that happen. This will be our new goal," ChimChim added.

