BTS leader RM credits Jin's 'worldwide handsome' face as the reason why ARMY are so diverse

In a recent interview, when asked what it is about BTS' music that draws in ARMY from all over the globe, RM revealed that it was Jin's handsome face that did the trick. Read below to know more about what RM had to share on the same.

BTS is currently working non-stop ahead of their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7's release date. The septet is still in the US and will soon be taking over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote 7. In some amazing news, pre-sales for MOTS: 7 has passed the four million mark, which is super impressive, to say the least. Even their pre-release single Black Swan is gaining critical acclaim for the K-pop band while ARMY is also going gaga over the comeback trailers Shadow and Ego, featuring Suga and J-Hope.

In a recent interview with Radio Disney, the Bangtan Boys were quizzed on the reason as to why their music is universally liked by ARMY from all around the globe. To this, Jungkook shared that it's the bright energy that they exude that reels people in. Jimin gushed, "Music and dance and RM," while looking fondly at the BTS leader to which Namjoon replied back, "Jimin," as ChimChim said his own name too. "And maybe Jin's face," RM couldn't help but add on, leaving the Worldwide Handsome guy all flustered as Jimin laughed adorably.

Furthermore, Jimin and Namjoon shared that they would like to get a Grammy nomination next year while V teased 7 saying, "New album, wait and see. You will be surprised."

Map of the Soul: 7 drops worldwide on February 21, 2020, while their lead single's music video will be out on February 28, 2020.

