BTS leader RM dined at a restaurant in South Korea's Gapyeong & gave the owners a memory to cherish forever

BTS leader RM visited a restaurant in South Korea and left a heartwarming memory behind for the owner.
BTS has been spending downtime in South Korea after their Map of the Soul tour concerts were cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Although the Bangtan Boys have been spending time together, working on new music and hosting VLives to stay in touch with the ARMY, they are also using the period to indulge in activities that wouldn't have been possible if they were touring. For example, RM stepped out to enjoy a meal at a restaurant in South Korea's Gapyeong. 

Namjoon reportedly visited Dream Dakgalbi, a restaurant in Gapyeong, sometime last week. For those unfamiliar with the eatery, Dream Dakgalbi serves traditional Korean dishes and it has hosted several celebrities in the past. However, it seems like the owner was overwhelmed to host RM. 

Although the Rap Monster did not reveal details about the visit yet, the owner of the restaurant recently opened up about the BTS member's visit. He shared a picture of the singer's autograph left behind by RM after his meal. As per a fan translation, the owner confessed the staff couldn't work at their best because they were nervous hosting the international musical idol. 

Check out the autograph below: 

On the music front, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga are working on a new album. The K-Pop band recently hosted a YouTube live where they teased the upcoming album. The members revealed each Bangtan Boy has more responsibilities than just making the song. Read all about it here: BTS New Album: Jin wants another 'Spring Day', V suggests 7 songs but ARMY goes gaga over Jungkook's ensemble

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

