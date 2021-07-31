BTS leader RM explains why he 'can't make the exact same music' as artists like Drake

BTS leader RM is a source of inspiration to millions and millions of fans from across the globe, who call themselves BTS ARMY, not just for his soul-stirring music but his wise words and artistic way of life as well. For Kim Namjoon, amongst his many idols, it was Drake, in particular, who convinced the talented rapper that he could also try his hand at singing.

In BTS' Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Permission to Dance, which was a birthday gift for ARMY, we see Joonie's husky vocals take center stage, as does Suga and J-Hope's alongside the talented vocal line - Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook. In an in-depth interview with Weverse Magazine, the journalist brought up RM's interview last year with them when the Bangtan leader had said, "I'm just 27 in Koran age," theorising how his soothing FESTA 2021 single Bicycle might be his own response to that statement. A song of someone who grew up listening to Drake in Korea.

"You got it. Exactly. Drake's the one who made me think I could sing, too, back in 2009 (laughs) and that's what brought me all the way here," RM acknowledged but also pointed out how his and the God's Plan rapper's lives are lived differently which brings about a contrast in their music style as well. "In the past I wanted to do something just like Drake—he influences Western music as the musical style he's after changes. But because I don't live my life the way they do, I can't make the exact same music as them."

During the same interview, RM also teased, "I've been working on a mixtape since 2019, but I haven't finished that many songs."

Nevertheless, we're blessed to be in the same generation who can enjoy RM's Mono at the same time as Drake's Take Care!

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, RM revealed why Drake's 2010 debut studio album Thank Me Later, which also peaked at No. 1 on Billboard 200, "was kind of shocking for" the 26-year-old musician. To know more, head on to our ALSO READ link below.

