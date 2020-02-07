BTS leader RM fanboys over Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift; Jimin professes his love for ARMY again

BTS took to "The Booth" and chose their picks from the iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations. Read below to know who the Bangtan Boys picked as their 2019 favourites, which includes Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish.

BTS is currently in LA, gearing up for the release of their ambitious album, Map of the Soul: 7, which is set to drop worldwide on February 21, 2020. While in the US, the Bangtan Boys attended and performed for the very first time at the Grammys 2020, making K-pop history while on the other hand, they chilled with James Corden and also performed Black Swan live for the very first time. Now, it's been announced that the band will also be making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Very recently, BTS had an interactive interview with iHeartRadio and for another small segment, took to "The Booth" and chose their picks from the iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations. When it came to Best Lyrics, RM spoke about how he loved the lyrics of Lose You To Love Me while J-Hope chose 7 Rings by Ariana Grande. Moreover, Jungkook was a fan of Halsey's Nightmare while V was a fan of Grammy-winning artist Lizzo's Juice. When it comes to the Best Cover Song, Jimin jumped up and down and screamed Halsey for her cover of Sucker. As we all know, Halsey struck a meaningful friendship with the boys when they collaborated for Boy With Luv.

For Best Music Video, Namjoon chose the "legendary" Boy With Luv by the boys themselves while Jungkook chose Bad Guy by history-making, Grammy-winning Billie Eilish. J-Hope picked Me! by Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie to which RM gushed, "I love Me!"

However, Namjoon's fanboy moment for both Selena and Taylor quickly stopped when the nomination of the Best Fan Army came into question. While Jimin stated, "Best Fan Army is Army," RM quipped, "Sorry, Taylor. Sorry, Selena. Sorry, Shawn. But we can't pick anyone else."

As they say, nothing can replace ARMY for BTS!

