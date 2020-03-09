  1. Home
BTS leader RM floods the internet with HILARIOUS photos of birthday boy Suga; Check them out

BTS leader RM took to Twitter and shared a bunch of photos to mark Suga's birthday. The hilarious photos showed the adorable side of Yoongi.
Trust BTS to make your day a little extra nice. The Bangtan Boys have been busy celebrating Suga's birthday. The BTS member turned 27 and the K-Pop band is doing everything to make sure he has a memorable day. From surprising him with cake to taking him out for dinner, which was sponsored by the oldest Bangtan Boy Jin, BTS has left Suga with a smile. Now, to give fans a reason to smile, BTS leader RM took to Twitter and shared a bunch of hilarious photos of the birthday boy. 

Namjoon posted four photos of Yoongi to wish him on his birthday. The first photo showcased the singer sporting a tight headgear which pushed his cheeks up. One of the Bangtan Boys couldn't help but pull his cheeks. In another photo, Yoongi was seen seated outside a door with the card that reads, "Genuis Lab." The third picture sees the adorable Yoongi taking a front camera selfie and flaunting his double chin. 

The final picture was a screenshot from a show that revealed Suga took vocal lessons from Singer Kim Yeonwoo. Fans couldn't stop gushing. They raved about the adorable looking Suga in the photos. Check out the photos below: 

 

The tweet with the photos came after Suga thanked his fans for the wishes. He tweeted, "Thank you, ARMY. I think it was a happy birthday thanks to you. Did you all eat chicken with salt? Ha ha As always, thank you and love you. Thank you for the birthday wishes!#SUGA." 

How did you celebrate Suga Day? Let us know in the comments below. 

