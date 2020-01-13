BTS leader RM gives a better look at MotS 7 Connect BTS plan and ARMY noticed 3 suspicious things

BTS leader RM took to Twitter and shared a couple of selfies with what appears to be the Connect BTS planner board. The new photos have ARMY busy dissecting it.

Trust BTS to lay out a fool-proof plan for an epic comeback. The K-Pop band took a quick break last year and now, they are back in the spotlight as they prepare to drop their new album. The South Korean band, comprising of Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope, announced their Map of the Soul: 7 album last week and dropped the comeback trailer in form of Interlude: Shadow performed by Suga. The band also announced that they are hosting Connect BTS across different cities of the world.

While details about the Connect plan is still under tight wraps, BTS members have been teasing it on social media. It started with Jungkook and Suga sharing selfies with their Connect BTS plan board in the background. Now, BTS leader RM took to the band's Twitter account to share a couple of selfies with the ARMY and gave a different look of the board. The picture sees Namjoon pose with his signature wink against the planner board.

Soon after the pictures hit the internet, the ARMY noticed three things. First, many fans noticed that the sequence in which each BTS member is sharing the picture seems inspired by their Webtoon. In a strip from their Webtoon, Jin is seen plotting to save RM, Jungkook and Suga. Given the order of the three band members sharing and promoting Connect BTS, fans are convinced that it has a connection with the artwork. The thread in the comics doubles up into a seven.

So This is #Jin planning how to save the 3. #Yoongi was going to set himself on fire in a hotel room (3hoteltocheck) #Jungkook going to fall in the building and namjoon getting into fight with disrespectful customer.#SAVEME WEBTOON#Bangtan bomb has english sub? pic.twitter.com/9SBaDa4BQX — cRYingbird (@cryingsaintss) January 13, 2020

Secondly, a couple of fans feel that Najoom could be featured in the track "Persona" whereas Jungkook could be playing the lead in Ego. They look back at the title of their first music video shared as part of the album, Shadow, which featured on the map. The next to drop is Ego and finally Persona. Connecting the three dots would double up into a seven.

Is EGO going to be Jungkook? pic.twitter.com/QooRONXZug — (@rosefairei) January 13, 2020

A few fans also noticed that the band posted and deleted "7" which was posted through an iPhone. However, they have resorted to posting their updates using an android phone.

even kim namjoon is using android this is getting suspicious https://t.co/tQ7hNl7ZrD — vita (@loveuoppa) January 13, 2020

Did you notice anything more in RM's new photos? Let us know your theories in the comments below.

Credits :Twitter

